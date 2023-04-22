Bills Pro Bowler Deletes Twitter Account Ahead of Voluntary Workouts

Following the start of the Buffalo Bills offseason workout program, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters, “I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in in football as I am right now. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appears to be on the same page as Allen, as the All-Pro suddenly deleted his Twitter account before the start of voluntary workouts. Bills Mafia quickly noticed the soon-to-be 32-year-old’s account was deactivated and reached out to his wife, Rachel Bush, to ask why.

Bush tweeted on April 10, “He doesn’t like all the weird vibes & negativity many spew daily and I don’t blame him 😅 much more peaceful without the nonsense ..”

“Good for him!!!” one woman responded to Bush, while another fan wrote, “Ugh. Sorry he feels that way but I don’t blame him. Theres a lot of toxicity on social media.”

While the Pro Bowler’s personal Twitter is no longer active, the account for his Jordan Poyer Foundation account is still up and running on the social media website. Poyer’s personal Instagram account is also still live.

The Bills Re-Signing Jordan Poyer Came as a Big Surprise



One of the Bills’ biggest surprises this offseason was bringing back Poyer after the team failed to move on the safety’s demand for an extension last year and his wife strongly insinuating that their tenure in Orchard Park was done following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season.

In a since-deleted tweet she wrote, “& to the vast majority of the amazing and supportive fans in buffalo -we love y’all!! Our time there was nothing short of amazing. It’s a place where Jordan grew into the man and All Pro player he is today and due to that buffalo & the fans, will always be special to us !!”

❤️❤️ I remember coming to buffalo… and wow the team growth since then… loved being a part of that ! https://t.co/vMhViFvDJ7 — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) March 12, 2023

Fans were happily surprised when the Bills ultimately re-signed the veteran to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, as was Poyer. “This is home. This is where I belong, man,” he told Bills reporter Maddy Glab after inking his deal. “I love Bills Mafia. I love playing for this city. Let’s run it back this time!”

Poyer was a make-or-break starter for Buffalo last season, as the team went 13-1 in games he was active. The All-Pro safety finished the regular season with a 75.4 overall rating from Pro Football Focus, with 46 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, and 16 receptions allowed.

Jordan Poyer takes a page out of Matt Milano’s book on IG. Even added the face! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H7Qj8IATPW — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 15, 2023

Fellow All-Pro safety Micah Hyde was thrilled to see Poyer return. “The way this business works, I was just assuming – I’m kind of the person that just like assumes the worst,” he told The Buffalo News. “If something better happens, it happens, and something great happened.

“I wasn’t being too pushy. Obviously, everybody wanted ‘Po’ back, but I wasn’t being too pushy just because I understand the business side, and him and his agent negotiating and all that stuff. So, I was kind of sitting on the sideline, and then when I got the phone call, saying he’s like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do this. Run it back.’ Seven years in the system together. That’s crazy.”

There Will Be At Least 1 More Year of the Dynamic Duo That is Micah Hyde & Jordan Poyer in Buffalo

While Poyer powered through a hyper-extended elbow, sprained foot, rib injuries, a collapsed lung, and a torn meniscus throughout the 2022 NFL season, before a concussion suffered early in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game forced an early exit, Hyde missed nearly the entire year after suffering a herniated disc in Week 2.

Poyer and Hyde started 79 games together in Buffalo before the latter required neck surgery. While Hyde worked hard to come back for the Bills’ postseason run, Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Bengals closed the door on his return.

Hyde, who signed a two-year, $19.25 million extension with the Bills in 2021, is under contract thought the 2023 NFL season.