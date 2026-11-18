Forget what you’ve seen from the Buffalo Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen this season, as he’s led his team to an 8-1 start and seemed like a world beater despite injuries to his best wide receivers and fumbles from All-Pro running back James Cook.

Despite those results — and essentially matching or improving last season’s statistics — ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes Allen has regressed in 2026.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Ben Solak on the leading NFL MVP candidates through Week 10, Kimes dismissed Allen outright.

“Josh Allen, we haven’t spent much time talking about,” Kimes said on The Mina Kimes Show on Tuesday. “Like I said, I think he’s asked to do a lot, but he’s obviously playing worse than he did last year, to my eyes, so I just don’t see it personally.”

What’s Obvious: Josh Allen on Track for NFL History

What might be obvious to Kimes isn’t as obvious to the rest of the football-watching world when it comes to Allen — and a quick look at his stats suggests he might be on track for a better season in 2026.

While Allen’s completion percentage is slightly down, from 69.3 percent in 2025 to 65.0 percent in 2026 through 9 games, if he stays on his current pace, he’s on track to throw for more yards and the same amount of touchdowns (25) in 2026 as he did in 2025 … although he is on pace to throw for 13 interceptions, which would be three more than in 2025.

Allen’s extra interceptions in 2026, should he continue at this pace, might also be offset by improved ball control in the run game — he hasn’t fumbled through the first 9 games of the season, after fumbling 6 times in 2025 and losing 2 of them. He’s also on pace to run for roughly the same amount of yards as he did in 2026, but with more rushing touchdowns. Allen ran for 14 touchdowns in 2025 and is on pace for 21 in 2026.

“Josh Allen is on pace for 25 pass TDs and 21 rush TDs,” NFL analyst Michael F. Florio wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “There’s never been a 20-20 season.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Made NFL History in Week 10

Allen, who won NFL MVP honors in 2024, made NFL history in Sunday’s 31-12 win over the New York Jets with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.

“Josh Allen rushes for the touchdown, marking his 323rd career total touchdown,” Buffalo Bills PR wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen, nine games into his ninth season, has surpassed Peyton Manning (322) for the most total TDs all-time by a player in their first 10 seasons.”

Allen added another rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown against the Jets, lifting his career total to 325 touchdowns.

In 2026 alone, Allen’s 24 total touchdowns are more than 15 NFL teams.

“HISTORY: Bills QB Josh Allen has officially set the NFL record for the most total touchdowns by a quarterback through his first 10 seasons, surpassing Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning,” ML Football wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen accomplished the historic feat in just NINE seasons. FIRST-BALLOT HALL OF FAMER.”