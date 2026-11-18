The Buffalo Bills remain the No. 1 team in the AFC following their 31-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. While the Bills prepare to host the Miami Dolphins next week, quarterback Josh Allen had a big event to celebrate — the premiere of “Miracle in Buffalo.”

Directed by Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot and executive produced by Allen and his production company, Out of Pocket Studios, the 30-year-old quarterback spoke to the crowd at North Park Theater on November 17.

“This is Buffalo,” Allen said of the film on the red carpet. “To be able to tell this story and be a part of the telling of the story — it’s what Western New York is all about.” Allen also lived through the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm in December 2022 that the movie depicts.

“I remember, being in Chicago, getting diverted to Rochester, driving back and the conditions, how brutal they were,” he added. “I think it honors the families and the people that were lost in the tragic blizzard. But it also shows the resiliency of what Western New York is all about.”

Hyping up Allen’s big premiere, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld Debuts an All-New Look Ahead of ‘The Buffalo Miracle’ Premiere

Like Allen, Steinfeld also has a new movie coming out this month, “Hexed,” which premieres in theaters on November 25. “Miracle in Buffalo” premieres on HBO Max on November 24.

In a video to promote her film, Steinfeld, who welcomed her first baby, Harper Haize, with the Bills star this offseason, debuted a new hairdo — she got bangs. Allen is a fan, as he immediately liked the post.

In the video, she lip-syncs to her own song, “Magic,” a cover of The Cars’ 1984 song which she recorded at the couple’s home in Buffalo. The recording came together quickly after she enlisted the help of one of her longtime friends, music producer Demitri Lerios.

“Demitri was literally on a boat in the middle of the ocean as this was all coming together, but he was game to figure out how to make it happen,” she explained in her Beau Society newsletter. “The next day, he had a flight booked to come out to Buffalo to start recording.

“Demitri lugged my favorite mic all the way across the country (bless him). We created a makeshift recording studio in our house. Then, for two days straight, we worked on this song.”

Hailee Steinfeld Loves Josh Allen’s Movie: ‘Wow — a Must See’

The Oscar-nominated actress gushed over Allen’s first film with Out of Pocket Studios. Steinfeld, 29, posted a photo of the North Park Theater on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wow wow wow wow wow.

“The Buffalo Miracle!!!! A must see. So proud of you @joshallenqb & @outofpocket.studios. What an absolute gem. & @bgproudfoot, you’ve done it again.”

Fellow Bills star in attendance at the premiere included Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown, Austin Corbett, Kyle Allen, and Tyler Bass.