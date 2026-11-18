The Buffalo Bills could be without Damar Hamlin against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Buffalo is coming off a lopsided road win over the New York Jets to improve to 8-1. In the win, the Bills’ defense was solid again as they look like they have turned a corner.

The Bills will now host the Dolphins on Sunday in a game in which Buffalo is a 16.5-point favorite.

Buffalo Bills Get Concerning Injury News on Damar Hamlin

Before the Bills game against the Dolphins, Buffalo held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

During practice, a surprising name was seen with a walking boot and a scooter as Bills safety Damar Hamlin is dealing with an injury.

“Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a walking boot on Wednesday walking through field house after practice. He had a scooter also but he was pushing it by his side,” Matt Parrino wrote on X.

Hamlin ended up being limited on the official practice report, but him being in a walking boot and having a scooter is a concern.

The Bills did trade for Amani Hooker to bolster their safety room at the deadline, as he starts opposite Cole Bishop. So, Hamlin has been relegated to a backup role, but his not being able to play would be a concern.

Luckily, the Bills do have depth as rookie Jalen Kilgore could be active and serve as a backup, or Buffalo could elevate Geno Stone once again. But the hope is that Hamlin can get healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Buffalo’s Defense is Improving

The Bills’ defense was an issue to begin the year, but the unit has started to turn a corner.

After another good defensive game against the Jets, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is happy how his team is playing.

“We have enough of the season behind us where we’re starting to see some of these guys that are playing really consistent football,” Leonhard said. “And for us, we were winning enough first downs. We’ve talked early in the season, second and long, third and longs.

“Those are situations that, as a defense, you have to take advantage of, and we weren’t. So those were some key situations that we had to dial in on and improve. And we’ve had a lot more success. Therefore, you’re getting off the field, you’re getting the ball back to the offense and you’re not playing as many snaps just based on one of those situations.”

The Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving after playing the Dolphins. That is truly when Buffalo’s defense will be tested again.