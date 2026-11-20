Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sharing some good news before the team’s critical game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hamlin has been active in a number of charitable causes, including many promoting mental and physical health. The veteran safety announced a new partnership with Under Armour this week, one that will reach more than 50,000 student-athletes.

Damar Hamlin Shares News on Mental Health Initiative

Hamlin took to social media this week to announce the “Protect the Mind” partnership, which he described as “a new mental wellness initiative providing student-athletes with free resources, peer-to-peer support, and tools to navigate the pressures of sports, school, and everyday life.⁠”

“Building on Under Armour’s Project Rampart program, which has already reached more than 50,000 student-athletes, the initiative will also provide training for coaches and educators, expand mental wellness programming to younger students, and encourage athletes to prioritize their mental health on and off the field,” the announcement noted.

Hamlin has been very active in charitable causes, both with external partners and through his Chasing Ms Foundation. He has promoted heart health, taking the initiative after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game in 2023.

In October, the NFL announced that Hamlin would represent the Bills in the league’s 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class.

As reporter Zachary Penque of WGRZ in Buffalo reported, Hamlin was joining the other representatives to promote CPR education.

“CPR gave me a second chance at life, and that is something I will never take for granted,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “I’m here today with a purpose bigger than myself thanks to the people around me who knew what to do and were prepared to act. I’m proud to continue serving as an ambassador alongside the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, using my story to inspire more people to learn CPR because it has the power to save lives.”

Damar Hamlin’s Status Uncertain

Hamlin has taken on an important role in the secondary this season, especially amid the suspension and then release of veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But he suffered an injury in the team’s win over the New York Jets last week, leaving his status for this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins up in the air.

As Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted, Hamlin’s injury appeared serious.

“Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a walking boot on Wednesday walking through field house after practice. He had a scooter also but he was pushing it by his side,” Parrino shared in a post on X.