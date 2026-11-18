One of the unlikely breakout stars from the Buffalo Bills last season could be joining a top AFC rival.
Kicker Matt Prater joined the Bills just before the start of the 2025 season, replacing the injured Tyler Bass and turning in the game-winning kick in Week 1. Prater went on to have a stellar season, but has been a free agent since the conclusion of the season and the return of Bass to the Bills.
Matt Prater’s New Opportunity
Prater could have a new opportunity soon, getting a chance this week to work out with a top rival to the Bills.
As NBC Sports reported, the Chiefs hosted Prater for a workout on Tuesday. The team has been looking for an alternative to veteran kicker Harrison Butker, who has struggled this season.
“The team already has two veteran kickers, with Harrison Butker on the active roster and Justin Tucker on the practice squad. Butker is only 12-of-19 on field goal attempts this season,” the report noted. “His struggles prompted the Chiefs to sign Tucker on Oct. 28. Butker had no field goal attempts in Sunday’s 35-12 win over the Falcons, but he did make all five extra points.”
Prater was a very late addition for the Bills last year, joining the team hours before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, then nailing a field goal in the closing seconds to cap off a 15-point comeback in the final three minutes of the game.
Prater stuck with the Bills as Bass’ injury lingered for the entire season, going 23-of-25 on field goals and 46-of-49 on extra points.
As the report noted, the Chiefs did not make an immediate decision on Prater, but did fill another roster hole.
“The Chiefs also worked out tight end John FitzPatrick, defensive tackle Aaron Graves, defensive tackle Eric Johnson and defensive tackle J.R. Singleton,” the report noted. “FitzPatrick signed to the practice squad.”
Bills Get Big Return for Special Teams Star
The Bills got their own important return this week, with wide receiver and special teams standout Tyrell Shavers rejoining the active roster. Shavers missed the first two months of the season while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the team’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Shavers could move into an important role on offense, filling in for veteran receiver Joshua Palmer after he was placed on injured reserve.
Unlikely Bills Hero Could Join Chiefs to Replace Struggling Player