One of the unlikely breakout stars from the Buffalo Bills last season could be joining a top AFC rival.

Kicker Matt Prater joined the Bills just before the start of the 2025 season, replacing the injured Tyler Bass and turning in the game-winning kick in Week 1. Prater went on to have a stellar season, but has been a free agent since the conclusion of the season and the return of Bass to the Bills.

Matt Prater’s New Opportunity

Prater could have a new opportunity soon, getting a chance this week to work out with a top rival to the Bills.

As NBC Sports reported, the Chiefs hosted Prater for a workout on Tuesday. The team has been looking for an alternative to veteran kicker Harrison Butker, who has struggled this season.