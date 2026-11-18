The Buffalo Bills could make some changes to their offensive line this offseason.

Buffalo could move on from left tackle Dion Dawkins, who’s struggled, as swing tackle Tylan Grable looks ready for a starting job. Left guard Alec Anderson has been just okay. That is a spot the team could look to move on from.

The Bills, however, are focused on the season as Buffalo is 8-1 and atop the AFC.

Buffalo Bills Mocked to Select Anthonie Knapp

The Bills will likely pick near the bottom of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that, Buffalo may not get an impactful starter right away. But they could use the pick to address their offensive line. The Bills’ O-line is getting older, so ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid has them taking Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Anthonie Knapp.

“The Bills have spent considerable money fortifying their offensive line, as four of their starters are locked up for significant money next season,” Reid wrote. “That leaves left guard, where Alec Anderson is scheduled to be a free agent. Young, cost-effective talent is needed, and Knapp would slot in right away as a starter. He has the versatility to play either guard spot or step in at center as a rock-solid blocker with excellent play strength. He has allowed only two pressures in 10 games this season.”

Knapp could start his career at guard and eventually could shift to center in a few years, once Connor McGovern’s contract ends. It also adds insurance at center, which is crucial.

Buffalo signed Anderson to a one-year, $2.5 million extension. He could be looking for a bigger payday elsewhere, which is why the Bills could replace him.

Buffalo’s Defense Starting to Improve

The Bills’ defense had struggled early on, but the unit has started to improve.

Although Buffalo hasn’t been playing great quarterbacks, Bills head coach Joe Brady likes how the defense is looking.

“I think the detail that [defensive coordinator] Jim [Leonhard] and his staff have kind of put into the game plans, and the guys’ understanding and the communication they’ve had while they’ve been in there and understanding how we’re going to win this football game and how we’re going to play, to me, that’s the most important thing,” Brady said.

“And then them executing it regardless of the nameless, faceless opponent on the other side. So, the communication is at a high level, they’re playing at a high level right now and they have a lot of trust in one another.”

Buffalo will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.