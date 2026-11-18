Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is making waves with his new look before this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills quarterback was busy this week promoting a new off-the-field project, but some fans paid more attention to the flowing look he showed off at a red-carpet premiere.

Josh Allen’s ‘Mullet’ Attracts Attention

Allen made an appearance at the premiere of “The Buffalo Miracle,” a documentary he produced that highlighted the life-saving efforts of a McDonald’s crew during the city’s deadly blizzard in 2022.

The Bills quarterback wore a dark jacket over a dark shirt for the event, with his hair noticeably longer than usual.

“Holy mullet,” noted TheBillsGuys in a post on X.

Others took note of Allen’s new look as well.

“Entering his Gardner Minshew era,” one person commented, referring to the flowing hair of the veteran quarterback during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“80s WWE level mullet,” another wrote.

Josh Allen Describes New Project

Allen has gradually expanded his off-the-field business ventures, including a production outfit that will produce entertainment projects. Allen said the story of small acts of heroism in the “City of Good Neighbors” was only too fitting for his first venture.

“I don’t know if it would’ve made sense if it was any other project, to be honest,” Allen said, via Buffalo’s WIVB-TV. “Like this is, this is Buffalo, and to be able to tell this story and be a part of the telling of this story because of what Western New York is all about.”

Academy Award-winner Ben Proudfoot directed the documentary, which featured several acts of heroism across Buffalo during a blizzard that killed more than 50 people.

“The documentary shares the stories of a woman struggling with asthma, a man with Down syndrome away from his mother on Christmas, and a man caring for his newborn baby — who all end up stranded at the same McDonald’s,” the WIVB report noted.

The movie focused on Kristen Kosha, a McDonald’s employee who decided to keep the store open to shelter people caught in the deadly storm.

“This is a small act of kindness and self-sacrifice that she did without thinking anyone would be paying attention, let alone a big premiere and a press line,” Proudfoot said. “I know it’s overwhelming for her, but it’s also very heartening for me to see her and the rest of the team give their flowers.”

Allen added that, while the storm itself was a tragedy, there were some shining examples of what makes Buffalo special.

“This does kind of honor the families and people that were lost in that tragic blizzard, but it also showed the resiliency of what Western New York is all about,” Allen said.