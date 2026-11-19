The Buffalo Bills got a bad sign on tight end Dalton Kincaid to start their week, with a new injury on top of the one that limited him last week.

The team’s top tight end could be in danger of missing Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins after missing the team’s first practice of the week. Kincaid had already been nursing an ankle injury, but now has a new ailment that kept him out.

Dalton Kincaid Sidelined With New Injury

As reporter Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, Kincaid was able to overcome last week’s ankle injury, but suffered another injury in last week’s win over the New York Jets.

“Tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was one of [the team’s injured starters],” Alper wrote. “Kincaid was on the injury report because of the ankle last week, but picked up the thumb injury while catching two passes for 58 yards last Sunday.”

Kincaid is the team’s leading receiver this season, making 32 receptions for 497 yards and two touchdowns. Though Kincaid has endured injury concerns over the course of his career, he has appeared in all nine games for the Bills this year.

The Bills have a major opportunity against the 1-win Dolphins, with a chance to move closer to clinching the AFC East. The Bills opened up a 3.5-game lead over the New England Patriots, who not only lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Munich, Germany, but also may have lost their quarterback for the season.

Drake Maye was knocked out of the game with an ankle injury, with fears that it could be a season-ending fracture.

Bills Hurt on Both Sides of the Ball

The Bills are dealing with several injuries both on offense and defense. As Alper noted, cornerback Christian Benford also missed Wednesday’s practice, and many other players were limited.