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Caleb Douglas Poised for Big Game

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Miami Dolphins Caleb Douglas
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Caleb Douglas #7 of the Miami Dolphins runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 27-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has flashed some big game potential at various times during his rookie season and heading into Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots the first-year wideout is poised to turn heads.

Douglas has had to deal with his own hurdles this season, including an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

“It’s not easy,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley (via ESPN). “For some people, it might be easy. For some people, it’s a challenge. There are some guys that can learn by watching; there are some people that actually have to learn by doing. So I think it’s different with every player.

“Ultimately, the more you can actually do it, the timing, the rhythm, getting comfortable back with the quarterback, but mentally, he has stayed sharp because he’s been pretty efficient in practice. But again, you’re talking about a rookie who hasn’t played much football.”

While Douglas’ two touchdown catches during his return against the New York Jets last week, which helped boost Miami to their first with of the season, it was more than the stats that caught his head coach’s attention.

“Those are the things that you worry about, right?” Hafley said. “We didn’t have any of those errors from him. And those are, a lot of times the rookies, as you saw early in the year, that’s not exactly easy for them … And then his physicality in the run game. I thought he took a big step from where he was to when I turned on that tape and the way he was fighting with DBs. I thought that was pretty cool to see.

“And then obviously you had the one really good route in the red zone and then the catch and run down the sideline. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to get him the ball more.”

With Douglas heading into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, he may find himself matched up against Patriots’ Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Douglas called his matchup a “great opportunity” but downplayed the pressure.

“Honestly, man, just another DB,” Douglas said. “Just got to go out there and just win my one-eleventh.”

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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