Caleb Douglas Poised for Big Game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has flashed some big game potential at various times during his rookie season and heading into Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots the first-year wideout is poised to turn heads.

Douglas has had to deal with his own hurdles this season, including an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

“It’s not easy,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley (via ESPN). “For some people, it might be easy. For some people, it’s a challenge. There are some guys that can learn by watching; there are some people that actually have to learn by doing. So I think it’s different with every player.

“Ultimately, the more you can actually do it, the timing, the rhythm, getting comfortable back with the quarterback, but mentally, he has stayed sharp because he’s been pretty efficient in practice. But again, you’re talking about a rookie who hasn’t played much football.”

While Douglas’ two touchdown catches during his return against the New York Jets last week, which helped boost Miami to their first with of the season, it was more than the stats that caught his head coach’s attention.

“Those are the things that you worry about, right?” Hafley said. “We didn’t have any of those errors from him. And those are, a lot of times the rookies, as you saw early in the year, that’s not exactly easy for them … And then his physicality in the run game. I thought he took a big step from where he was to when I turned on that tape and the way he was fighting with DBs. I thought that was pretty cool to see.

“And then obviously you had the one really good route in the red zone and then the catch and run down the sideline. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to get him the ball more.”

With Douglas heading into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, he may find himself matched up against Patriots’ Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Douglas called his matchup a “great opportunity” but downplayed the pressure.

“Honestly, man, just another DB,” Douglas said. “Just got to go out there and just win my one-eleventh.”