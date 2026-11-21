The New York Yankees are slowly starting to add reinforcements to their roster, including the bullpen.

They agreed to a one-year deal with 36-year-old reliever Tim Hill last weekend.

This is only the beginning of hot stove season mayhem — what’s next?

Well, perhaps another reliever, according to a suggestion made by an MLB writer on Nov. 21.

Yankees Urged To Target Jason Adam

Stephen Parello of FanSided suggests New York should consider striking a deal with 35-year-old Jason Adam instead of Adrian Morejon.

The right-hander just wrapped up his ninth season in Major League Baseball. Over the years, he’s played stints with the Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres.

His latest campaign was with the Padres — his third with the organization — and he finished with a 2.62 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 34.1 innings pitched through 38 games. Along the way, he walked 10 batters.

Adam brings pitch mix and relative durability to the bullpen while being more affordable.

“Adam isn’t the same high-octane setup man, but he is a more than reliable presence in the middle innings,” Parello wrote. “Over the past five years, he’s posted a 2.98 ERA or better each season, and tallied an ERA under 2.00 in three of those campaigns.

“There is some concern, as Adam dealt with injuries in 2026 that limited him to just 38 appearances and 34 1/3 innings. While he posted a 2.62 ERA, he saw his velocity decline and his strikeout rate fall from 25.9% in 2025 to 15.5% this year. However, if he’s healthy, these numbers should rebound.”

Should New York Pursue Adam?

As mentioned, Adam does come with some concern between injuries and his declining metrics.

But he’s been a rather overlooked arm this year.

He’d likely be tied to a short-term deal as he heads into his age-36 season.

Chasing Morejon shouldn’t be entirely off the table just yet, but Adams is one of those underrated arms with plenty of fuel left in the tank.

Sure, his once-prolific dominance has slowed, but he’s quite effective at limiting runs.

A worthwhile consideration for the Yankees, indeed.