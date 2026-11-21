As if the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have it bad enough, they could now be without one of their top defensive stars for the rest of the season after NFL All-Pro inside linebacker Zack Baun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost 7 straight games headed into Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He wasn’t the only highly paid Eagles star to land on injured reserve.

“Eagles placed LB Zack Baun and WR Dontayvion Wicks on the Injured Reserve List,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Each player is out for a minimum of four weeks, which means their season could be over.”

“The Eagles placed LB Zack Baun and WR Dontayvion Wicks on IR,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “RB Will Shipley was activated from IR.”

Zack Baun Injured in Week 9 Loss to Giants

Baun injured his back delivering a big hit on New York Giants starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a 19-11 Week 9 loss.

“Giants QB JJ McCarthy took a massive hit directly to his throwing shoulder and he’s out of the game and now in the locker room,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “He tried throwing on the sideline… and it didn’t go well.”

“Eagles LB Zack Baun just went inside after the collision with Giants QB J.J. McCarthy,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account.

Baun had 2.0 sacks and 3 TFL at the time of his injury.

Baun’s Cinderella Story led to $51 Million Contract

After just one Cinderella season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract that ended with a Super Bowl win and NFL All-Pro honors for Baun — after a position switch to inside linebacker — the Eagles broke the bank for the player at the heart of the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

Baun spent 4 unremarkable seasons as an edge rusher and special teams player for the New Orleans Saints. before signing with the Eagles.

“Breaking: Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 5, 2025. “The contract instantly makes Baun one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL.”