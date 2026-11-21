Following Saturday’s UFC Qatar card, the UFC revealed which fighters took home the post-fight bonus awards.

12 fights took place at UFC Qatar, which took place on Saturday, November 21. Here are the bonus winners from the latest UFC event.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Navajo Stirling

In the main event, Navajo Stirling picked up the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he brutally knocked out Jiri Prochazka in the second round of their UFC Qatar main event, a knockout that could earn him a title shot. Stirling teammate is UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, so it will be interesting to see if the two teammates will end up fighting for the belt, as they have said in the past that the only way they would ever fight is if gold was on the line.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Amir Albazi

In a flyweight bout, Amir Albazi submitted Alessandro Costa in the third round with a rear-naked choke. Albazi won the first round, but Costa took the second with a knockdown and a point deduction. That meant that Albazi needed to win the third round to salvage a draw, but instead he won the fight by stoppage to take the judges out of the equation and win the rematch with his rival.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Diyar Nurgozhay

At light heavyweight, Diyar Nurgozhay knocked out Alik Lorenz with a second-round head kick. Nurgozhay won the first round with his wrestling before coming out hot in the second round with a big head kick that dropped Lorenz, followed up by heavy ground-and-pound for the TKO win.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): John Mitchell

In the first fight of the night, John Mitchell had an incredible UFC debut with a brutal first-round KO win over Shoaib Yousaf in a lightweight bout. Although Yousaf came out strong, firing out of the gate, Mitchell weathered the early storm and then came back to brutally knock Yousaf out with a nasty knee late in the first round for an amazing UFC debut victory