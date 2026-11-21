The Carolina Panthers believe that former second-round running back Jonathon Brooks is healthy and ready to be active. However, the Panthers have until December 2 to bring him up before he is done for the rest of the season, the Panthers decided not to activate Brooks after his groin injury in Week 2.

Head coach Dave Canales made it clear that Brooks was healthy and ready to go. He has looked good in practice. Right now, it just comes down to numbers.

“He’s done a great job working back to make himself available, and as he continues to attack it,” said Canales, noting that Brooks is available when they need him. “He had some really aggressive runs this week.”

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However, Canales noted the team currently likes what they have at running back.

Carolina Panthers Do Not Activate Running Back Jonathon Brooks

Canales said that the team is leaning on Hubbard as their lead back. They do not really need Brooks to cut into his time. More than that, Canales likes the depth they have in Anthony Tyus.

“So Dan and I have to have those conversations,” said Canales. “So how do we get Jonathan up for game day when we know we’re giving the ball to Chuba? Trevor does so much for us in the return game, Tyus is playing on three phases in special teams, and I wouldn’t be mad about giving Trey the ball, you know, in different situations if it came up to it.”

They have A.J. Dillon on the roster, and Brooks could take his spot. However, that still would likely be making Brooks inactive on game days.

“So JB is aware of that, he’s aware of what’s in front of him to compete for, and he’s got his head down working hard and just waiting on his number to be called,” added Canales.

The rise of Hubbard and second-year progression from Etienne is making Brooks a depth option at this point.

Brooks ‘ Third NFL Season is Disappointing

Brooks is a former second-round pick, going 46th overall in the NFL draft. He fell that far because he was coming off of an ACL injury that he suffered at Texas.

However, three games into his rookie season, he suffered the same ACL injury, and it ended his entire 2025 season. Brooks came back healthy in 2026, but once again got injured after just nine carries.

He’s been out since Week 2.

So, while the team is high on his upside and talent coming out of the draft, they have realized that he cannot stay healthy and is not trusted. They are moving on with their more reliable options.

The Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.