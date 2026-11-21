The San Francisco 49ers left Dallas with another victory, but two players are now facing financial penalties stemming from the team’s 46-40 win over the Cowboys on November 15.

Defensive backs Siran Neal and Marques Sigle were fined a combined $14,781 for separate unnecessary roughness violations during the Week 10 matchup.

Neal received an $8,639 fine for a facemask infraction in the fourth quarter, while Sigle was fined $6,142 for a hit on a defenseless player in the second quarter.

The disciplinary action adds to the fallout from a game in which San Francisco was penalized 11 times for 100 yards despite escaping AT&T Stadium with a victory.

Siran Neal, Marques Sigle Fined After 49ers Win

Neal received the larger of the two fines for an infraction occurring with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The veteran defensive back was flagged for a facemask penalty while covering a punt, costing San Francisco 15 yards. The NFL subsequently classified the violation as unnecessary roughness and assessed an $8,639 fine.

Sigle’s violation occurred much earlier, with 14:50 remaining in the second quarter. The league fined him $6,142 for unnecessary roughness involving a hit on a defenseless player.

Neither fine automatically results in a suspension. Under the NFL’s disciplinary procedures, players can appeal financial penalties, with cases reviewed by appeals officers jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association.

The fines are particularly notable because of the scrutiny surrounding San Francisco’s defensive play against Dallas.

The 49ers surrendered 40 points in the victory, and several penalties extended Cowboys possessions or improved Dallas’ field position.

49ers-Cowboys Game Continues to Generate NFL Punishment

The latest financial penalties are not the only disciplinary fallout from San Francisco’s narrow victory.

As Heavy previously reported, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb revealed that he was fined $30,000 for a block against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during a touchdown play involving George Pickens.

The incident added another layer to a heated matchup that featured considerable controversy surrounding officiating and physical play.

San Francisco safety Malik Mustapha was also flagged for unnecessary roughness following a hit on Lamb, a decision that generated criticism from former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and other observers.

The 49ers ultimately overcame those mistakes behind an explosive offensive performance, scoring 46 points to improve to 8-1.

But while the final score favored San Francisco, the number of penalties raised concerns about the team’s discipline.

According to the NFL’s published fine procedures, penalties are assessed following league review of potentially illegal plays, even when an infraction does not result in an ejection or suspension.

For Neal and Sigle, the win over Dallas now carries an additional financial cost — a combined $14,781 in fines from a game the 49ers nearly let slip away.