The Boston Celtics are in Sacramento to take on the 1-13 Kings at Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

The Celtics, who have rattled off wins in 11 of their first 15 games to start the 2026-27 season, are coming off back-to-back losses against teams they were expected to take care of business against. Boston looks to get back into the win column Saturday, but they’ll face a steeper challenge, even against arguably the NBA’s worst team.

Already exceeding preseason expectations, the Celtics own the second seed in a tough Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers, whom they handled rather convincingly when both clubs met earlier this month.

Celtics Get Boost Despite Two Starters Being Ruled Out

Stars Jayson Tatum and Derrick White were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game when the team’s official injury report was released Friday evening. Today, the Celtics revealed that both players were downgraded to out, and joining them is center Mitchell Robinson, who will be sidelined against the Kings due to an illness.

The good news is that the Kings could be without big man Precious Achiuwa, the 27-year-old center who has started in nine of the 12 games he has appeared in this season. Achiuwa is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.

Achiuwa, who is battling a lower left leg contusion, according to the Kings’ official team injury report, is questionable for Saturday’s game. The veteran did not play in Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In other news, the Kings will also be without ascending star big man Maxime Raynaud, who sustained a right patellar subluxation during preseason, and point-forward Ben Simmons, who is expected to miss the entire season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in October.

The Celtics will clearly be undermanned tonight, with Tatum and White, two full-time starters, combining for a lot of the team’s offensive production, but the Kings, who have won just one game all season, could once again be without three key players if Achiuwa is sidelined.