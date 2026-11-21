The Los Angeles Rams are enjoying their bye week, but it’s a bit of an abbreviated break, as they will play their Week 12 contest on Wednesday night as part of the NFL’s new Thanksgiving schedule. The Rams will get another nice mini-bye week after this game, but they have had to begin preparing for this contest on Saturday, which is a bit of an odd change of pace.

Los Angeles has been dealt some brutal injury news regarding superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua during its time off, which means its running back duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum has become even more important. According to head coach Sean McVay, though, it sounds like Williams is now a bit banged up heading into Week 12.

Rams’ RB Kyren Williams Dealing With Toe Injury

With Nacua and Davante Adams both missing extended periods of time, that has made Williams L.A.’s most consistent playmaker on offense this season. While the emergence of Corum has helped lighten his load, Williams is still leading the way in the backfield for the Rams, as he’s racked up 616 yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries, while also catching 38 passes for 267 yards and another score.

For the past few years now, Williams has been one of the league’s most effective running backs, and he’s going to have to be even more productive now that Nacua is potentially done for the season. Adams should be returning from injured reserve soon, but until then, Los Angeles is going to have to continue to piece things together on offense.

The problem is that Williams may not be fully healthy himself. While he hasn’t missed a game yet this season, McVay revealed that the All-Pro running back is dealing with a toe injury in the buildup to the team’s Week 12 action. The good news, though, is that McVay revealed he is still expecting Williams to be able to play on Wednesday.

“Kyren Williams has soreness in his toe but is expected to play against the Packers, Sean McVay said,” Sarah Barshop of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Rams Hoping Kyren Williams Can Play in Week 12

Getty The Rams have to be careful with Kyren Williams.

If Williams can’t play in Week 12, the Rams could be in trouble, as a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers looms. With one of the most devastating offenses in the league, the Packers score points in bunches, so the offense is going to have to find a way to keep pace in this contest. Without Williams on the field, doing so would become significantly more difficult.

Thankfully, it seems like there isn’t too much concern when it comes to Williams’ injury status, but that could obviously change in the blink of an eye. If Williams can’t play, Corum and Ronnie Rivers would take over in the backfield, but unless something drastic happens here, it looks like he will be able to take the field alongside the rest of his teammates on Wednesday.