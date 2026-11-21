The NFL has taken disciplinary action against two Cincinnati Bengals players following the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 on “Sunday Night Football,” namely Jordan Battle and Tedarrell Slaton.

The decisions were expected for the Zac Taylor-led group.

Per the NFL on November 21, Battle was fined $11,941 for “taunting.” It happened during the second quarter of the contest.

On a second-and-10 from the Steelers 31, after Aaron Rodgers’ pass attempt to DK Metcalf fell incomplete, officials flagged Battle for the offense. Battle has contributed to the failed play for the Steelers, but his infraction gifted them 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

If Battle is flagged for taunting again, he could face a fine as high as $17,911.

Bengals Get Good News Amid Fines for Jordan Battle, TJ Slaton After Steelers Game

This is Battle’s second fine of the season. He received a $21,623 fine after Week 5 for unnecessary roughness over impermissible use of the helmet.

This is Slaton’s first fine of the season.

During the fourth quarter on a third-and-1 from Pittsburgh’s 41-yard line, Steelers running back Lew Nichols took a handoff for 3 yards. Kris Jenkins made the stop, but officials flagged Slaton for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL announced on Saturday that it had fined Slaton $11,941 for a late hit, which opens him up to a $17,911 fine for a second offense.

On a positive note, Jenkins avoided a fine.

During the fourth quarter, officials flagged Jenkins for roughing the passer on a first-and-10 from the Bengals 44. Rodgers’ pass attempt to Germie Bernard had fallen incomplete on that play, too.

Jenkins faced a fine that could reach $17,911. A second can incur a fine as high as $23,882.

Steelers Avoid Bad More News After Bengals Game

The Steelers came away from this contest scot-free in terms of additional discipline. They were not called for any infractions that were fineable during the game.

However, the NFL’s decision not to fine Jenkins highlights a key aspect of the process.

The NFL levies fines at its own discretion, leading to no fine for plays that were called and fines for ones that went uncalled. It can also lead to amounts that vary from what the NFL has officially listed.

This time, though, the Steelers played a clean game in real time and upon further scrutiny from the league office.