The Green Bay Packers would like to forget their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings as quickly as possible.

Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes in his return to Minnesota, Jordan Love was sacked eight times, and the Packers turned it over four times in a 30-10 loss at Lambeau Field.

It also completed a season sweep for the division rival Vikings, who beat Green Bay 39-22 in Week 1. The loss dropped the Packers to 6-4 — last in an NFC North where every other team is 7-2.

Now, one Packers defender is paying for it too.

Packers LB Fined for Unnecessary Roughness

On Saturday, the NFL fined Packers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper $8,325 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), according to its player accountability report.

The flag came on a punt with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, with the game long out of reach. Packers punter Daniel Whelan booted it 44 yards and it was downed at the Minnesota 36-yard line. However, Hopper was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and the 15-yard penalty gave the Vikings the ball at Green Bay’s 49.

Minnesota handed it to running back Jordan Mason four straight times and ran out the clock.

The extra yards didn’t change anything on the scoreboard. But they still cost Hopper personally. Officials never said what he actually did on the play.

It’s not the first time Hopper has heard from the league this season either. The NFL also fined him $8,325 for unnecessary roughness on the very first play of Green Bay’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Oh, and he was fined $6,891 for a face mask penalty on a special teams play against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of last season. That’s three fines in two seasons — all of them on special teams.

Packers Need Ty’Ron Hopper More Than Ever

Green Bay is leaning on Hopper more than it planned to this season.

The Packers took Hopper in the third round (No. 91 overall) of the 2024 draft, using the pick they got from the Buffalo Bills in the Rasul Douglas trade. He played just 126 defensive snaps last season with two starts and 24 tackles, then picked off a pass in the wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears.

However, Green Bay didn’t hand him a bigger role this offseason. Instead, the Packers traded for veteran Zaire Franklin, with the coaching staff reportedly wanting to avoid being forced to start Hopper. That left the 25-year-old projected as the fourth linebacker behind Franklin, Edgerrin Cooper, and Isaiah McDuffie.

Then Cooper suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in early October, making McDuffie and Hopper the next men up.

Hopper was all over the field against Minnesota. He finished with seven tackles — three of them in the fourth quarter — plus a pass defensed.

But a 15-yard flag after the whistle is the last thing a team that’s already chasing the rest of its division needs. With Cooper gone, Green Bay can’t really afford free yards from one of its top backup linebackers, and least of all on special teams, where Hopper has made his living.

He’ll have some time to think about it. The Packers are on a bye this week before visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25 for a Thanksgiving Eve clash.