The New England Patriots flew home from Munich with a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions and a starting quarterback who may not play again this season.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left on the opening drive with what ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported was a fractured ankle that could keep him out for the rest of the year.

It was the second straight blowout for New England. The Patriots (5-5) have now lost three of their last four games.

Though the Lions celebrated the win, it came at a cost for one of their players on Saturday.

Lions CB Disciplined for Aggressive Play vs. Patriots

The NFL fined Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in the third quarter, according to the league’s weekly game day accountability report.

By then, the Lions already led 28-3. However, the Patriots were finally moving the ball. Late in the third quarter, New England put together its best drive since Maye went down. A.J. Brown sparked it with a 22-yard catch-and-run, then stayed down holding his right leg and left with a hamstring injury.

Ya-Sin got the better of Brown earlier in the game too. Brown couldn’t shake free from the veteran CB on one Tommy DeVito throw that sailed through his hands.

Ya-Sin was only in the lineup because Lions CB1 D.J. Reed couldn’t play. The 30-year-old had been benched in Week 3 and missed time with a hamstring injury in October.

The $11,941 fine is the set amount for a first facemask offense under the 2026 fines schedule. The fine climbs to $17,911 for a second one.

Aidan Hutchinson Avoids NFL Punishment for Drake Maye Sack

The play Patriots fans most wanted punished doesn’t appear to be getting a fine at all.

Lions edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson dragged Maye down from behind on third down, landed on the quarterback’s lower leg, and then tore his own ACL celebrating the sack. Many called it an illegal hip-drop tackle.

But the league confirmed it wasn’t one, because Hutchinson didn’t swivel or unweight himself, Pro Football Talk reported. No flag was thrown on the play.

“Three things have to happen — you have to unweight yourself, swivel all around the back, and land on the back of his leg below the knee,” FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira said on the broadcast. “This was more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind. [But] certainly not a horse-collar penalty.”

Even Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel called it “just part of the game.”

That doesn’t help New England much. Maye has been ruled out indefinitely, and the Patriots are still trying to determine whether he needs surgery, according to the Associated Press. DeVito went 12-of-24 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception in relief, and he’s expected to take over as the starter.

“But I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” Vrabel said Monday of Maye.

The Patriots return from their bye to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.