Celebrating a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns cost Nico Collins some cash.

The NFL fined the Houston Texans receiver $14,926 for “a violent gesture.” Officials flagged Collins for unsportsmanlike conduct after C.J. Stroud found tight end Dalton Schultz for an 11-yard touchdown that put Houston back in front in the fourth quarter.

Collins had given Cleveland trouble on Houston’s opening drive, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stroud for the first points of the afternoon. He finished with nine catches for 94 yards and nearly had a 10th when Houston needed it most.

With 17 seconds left and the Texans facing fourth-and-10, Collins caught a 16-yard pass that would have kept the drive alive. A holding call wiped it out. Stroud could not find a completion on fourth-and-20, sealing Cleveland’s 27-24 win.

Two other players drew fines from the game. The NFL fined Texans safety M.J. Stewart $11,667 for a facemask and Browns defensive lineman Sam Kamara $6,750 for use of the helmet. Both plays came in the third quarter.

Todd Monken Puts Browns’ Two-Penalty Game in Perspective

Two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive end Sam Williams each drew a taunting flag in the third quarter. The league fined Judkins $11,941 and Williams $6,361.

The flags followed Cleveland to New Orleans, where the Browns committed 10 penalties for 58 yards in a 23-22 overtime loss. Against Houston, the Browns committed two penalties for 47 yards. One was a long, controversial pass interference call. The Texans had 13 for 112, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“For one week we solved a little bit of our penalty issue, for one week, but we were cleaner that way,” Monken said after the win.

Browns Veterans Talk Todd Monken Into an Extra Day Off

Monken planned to keep the Browns in Berea through Thursday. Cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Maliek Collins stopped by with a request to wrap up Wednesday. They started with a few compliments.

“I mean, they talked about my hat and my outfit, how good I looked. They went all in. And I gave them an extra day,” Monken said Monday.

Cleveland got one starter back on the field before the break. Safety Ronnie Hickman, who missed the Houston game with a concussion, returned for Wednesday’s short practice. Ward, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive tackle Mason Graham watched from the sideline as they heal up from the bumps and bruises of an NFL season.

For the coaches, one question was how to get Cleveland going earlier in games. The Browns fell behind 17-0 against Houston. All six Cleveland wins have required a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve just got to play a heck of a lot cleaner, not only up front but in all areas to be able to stack plays and start faster,” Monken said.

The 6-4 Browns host the Raiders on Nov. 29. The NFL moved kickoff to 8:20 p.m. Eastern, giving Cleveland its first Sunday night home game since 2019.