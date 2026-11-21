Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are turning to Taylor Rapp once again.

“Per source, Broncos are again promoting safety Taylor Rapp from their practice squad to their 53-man roster,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on November 21. “With Brandon Jones (hamstring) questionable, Rapp could get decent playing time vs Raiders. Rapp has already played in 4 games this year.”

The Broncos confirmed the report a short while later.

This was an expected roster move for the Broncos, with Jones looking shaky at best to play in Week 11.

“With an opening on 53-man roster, safety Taylor Rapp is a good bet to fill that by Saturday with promotion from practice squad,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on November 17. He’s out of the 3 allowed elevations this season from the practice squad so can’t play vs. Raiders if not promoted.”

On Friday, Tomasson reiterated, “With safety Brandon Jones questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game vs. Las Vegas, the #Broncos will need to sign safety Taylor Rapp on Saturday for their opening on the 53-man roster if they want him to play against the Raiders.”

Broncos Bring Taylor Rapp Back to 53-Man Roster Before Raiders Game

Rapp, who turns 29 in December, is in his eighth NFL season. Originally a second-round pick (61st overall in 2019) by the Los Angeles Rams, he won a Super Bowl in 2021.

Rapp has also played for the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos released Rapp earlier this month only to turn right around and add him to their practice squad again. Rapp began his Broncos tenure in a similar back-and-forth fashion, with the initial move delayed due to personal reasons.

Jones, in his third year with the Broncos, has missed three games since joining the organization as a free agent, inking a $20 million contract during the 2026 offseason.

The Broncos are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Broncos Elevate Rookie OL, Veteran RB for Raiders Game

In addition to Rapp on the back end for their defense, the Broncos are also bolstering their front five on offense.

“Broncos are again elevating rookie G-C Gavin Ortega from practice squad to game-day roster per source,” Klis reported in a separate post, adding, “Ortega didn’t dress out following first elevation. We’ll see if he does tomorrow vs Raiders.”

It would make sense for Ortega to dress, lest the Broncos feel comfortable burning elevations.

The Broncos also elevated Cody Schrader to help out at running back. This is the final time that the Broncos can elevate Schrader.