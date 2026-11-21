The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) are gearing up for a massive showdown against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in Mexico City on Sunday night.

They’ll also welcome a major reinforcement to the offense as they prepare to face one of the NFL’s toughest defenses.

After missing the last three games with Achilles tendinitis, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to return Sunday night.

49ers Cut Wide Receiver

With Evans nearing a return and the 49ers announcing that they activated defensive tackle C.J. West off injured reserve, the team needed to clear a spot on its 53-man roster.

Wide receiver remains one of San Francisco’s most crowded position groups, which led the team to release veteran WR Brandin Cooks, whom it signed earlier this season.

49ers waived veteran WR Brandin Cooks. https://t.co/coiwXjtQ1s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026

During his time with the 49ers, Cooks filled a much-needed void in the offense at times, but his production remained minimal. He hauled in just five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown across five games and two starts.

Cooks’ NFL Career

San Francisco marked the seventh NFL team Cooks has played for during his 13-year career. He recently turned 33 years old.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cooks in 2014, and he spent four seasons with the organization before moving on to stints with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and, ultimately, the 49ers. He’ll now go on waivers with the opportunity to join an eighth NFL team.

Across his career, Cooks has recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and totaled 739 receptions for 9,869 yards and 61 touchdowns. He has averaged 13.4 yards per reception across 178 games.

Looking at the 49ers

The emergence of Jordan Watkins and the addition of Keenan Allen last week simply made Cooks one of the odd men out in San Francisco’s wide receiver room.

With Evans returning, the 49ers’ 53-man roster will feature Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Watkins, Allen and Evans at WR. The team also has De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk on injured reserve.