The San Francisco 49ers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their Week 11 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. This is one of the biggest games of the year for the Niners, as it will pit them against another top-tier contender in the NFC, which could result in it eventually playing a role in determining which team wins the No. 1 seed in the playoff picture.

As is always the case for the Niners, injuries are a big part of the picture ahead of this game, and while the team has seemingly received some good news on Mike Evans, they haven’t been as fortunate with veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs, who has yet to play in a game this season due to a groin injury. Despite practicing for the second straight week in his quest to be activated off injured reserve, Hobbs won’t be making his debut for San Fran on Sunday Night Football.

49ers Rule Out Nate Hobbs for Week 11 Action

Hobbs has spent most of his career working as a starting cornerback, and the Niners opted to sign him to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in free agency over the offseason to come in and reinforce their secondary depth. The problem is that Hobbs simply has not been available to play for San Francisco this season.

Hobbs landed on injured reserve ahead of the season with a groin injury, and it has prevented him from making his debut for his new team so far. Earlier this month, Hobbs was designated to return to practice, which opened a 21-day window for San Fran to activate him off injured reserve. That made this week, which was Hobbs’ third week of practice, very important.

Hobbs was labeled as questionable heading into this game, and considering the circumstances surrounding his stint on injured reserve, it seemed likely that he would get activated ahead of this game. In a surprise twist, though, Hobbs has been ruled out, which has set the stage for a big decision on what the remainder of his season will look like once the team turns the page to Week 12.

“CB Nate Hobbs game status has been downgraded from questionable to out,” the team announced on its official website.

49ers Have Big Nate Hobbs Decision to Make in Week 12

Getty Former Las Vegas Raiders CB Nate Hobbs.

The deadline for San Francisco to activate Hobbs off injured reserve is Nov. 25, so a decision on his future is set to be made in the coming days. If Hobbs isn’t activated by that date, he’d be out for the rest of the season, so the Niners are obviously hoping he’s ready to go by then. There’s still a couple of days for him to show improvement, but the fact that he’s been ruled out for this game isn’t exactly a good sign.

The 49ers also have to consider how they want to use their remaining injured reserve activations, as they have several more players who they could be hoping to use one of the activations on instead of Hobbs. Regardless of what happens, San Fran has a big decision to make on Hobbs next week, but right now, the focus remains on its big game against Minnesota.