We are less than 24 hours away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

The Chiefs are looking for their third consecutive win. That would give them a lot of momentum heading into Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving night. They cannot overlook the Cardinals, however, especially with the amount of key injuries that are going on.

Kansas City Chiefs Elevate C Pete Nygra From Practice Squad to 53-Man Roster

The Chiefs will be down two starters along their offensive line on Sunday. Right guard Trey Smith is out with a concussion, and right tackle Jaylon Moore will be sidelined for his second straight game with an ankle injury.

It seems likely that Joshua Ezeudu will get the start for Moore as he did last week. There was speculation that Fred Johnson — who Kansas City signed to its practice squad this past week — would be elevated and get a chance to play, but he likely isn’t up to speed yet.

As for who will step in for Smith, it appears the Chiefs could step away from Mike Caliendo and go with Hunter Nourzad — who is typically the backup center. Since they felt they need to bring up another center in Nygra from the practice squad, that’s a good indication that Nourzad is getting the nod at right guard. It will be Nygra’s NFL debut. He joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent during the offseason, and got significant playing time during preseason.

Chiefs Also Elevate RB Nate Carter From Practice Squad

For the second straight week, Carter is being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. He made his regular season debut last week against the Falcons, handling two carries for six yards, as well as playing six snaps on special teams. Carter will back up Jayden Ott and Emmett Johnson.

Starter Kenneth Walker III will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to recover from a groin injury. The Chiefs are being extra cautious with their star running back, especially since they have a short week against Buffalo coming up. Walker is expected to return for the matchup against the Bills.