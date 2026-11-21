The New Orleans Saints have another player facing financial punishment from the NFL, and it’s a familiar name.

Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton was fined $8,381 for an illegal hip-drop tackle on Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard during New Orleans’ 20-17 loss on Sunday, November 15.

According to the NFL’s official accountability report, released Saturday, November 21, Broughton’s violation occurred with 7:47 remaining in the first quarter.

The league classified the infraction as unnecessary roughness, specifically identifying a hip-drop tackle. Interestingly, officials did not throw a flag on the play.

It’s also not the first time Broughton has been fined this season.

Saints’ Vernon Broughton Fined for Second Time This Season

The punishment marks Broughton’s second publicly announced fine of the 2026 season, bringing his total to $16,762.

The defensive tackle was previously fined $8,381 following the Saints’ Week 6 victory over the New York Giants on October 18.

That violation involved a hit on a quarterback, with the NFL citing contact to the head or neck. The play occurred with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Broughton was one of three New Orleans defenders punished after that game, joining Chase Young and Christen Miller, who were fined for separate unsportsmanlike conduct violations.

Now, less than a month later, Broughton is facing another financial penalty for a different type of illegal contact.

His latest fine also arrives after a frustrating outing for the Saints against their NFC South rivals.

Hubbard was instrumental in Carolina’s victory, finishing with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He also contributed five receptions for 80 yards, giving him 172 yards from scrimmage.

The Panthers ultimately escaped New Orleans with a 20-17 victory on a 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired, according to the Saints’ official game recap.

NFL’s Hip-Drop Tackle Rules Put Saints Defender Under Scrutiny

The NFL banned the swivel hip-drop tackle in 2024, making it a 15-yard penalty that also awards the offense an automatic first down.

Under the league’s rules, the prohibited technique involves a defender wrapping up a ball carrier before dropping or swinging his body weight onto the runner’s lower extremities.

However, the NFL can punish players for violations even when officials do not penalize the play during a game.

That distinction proved costly for Broughton, whose tackle on Hubbard escaped an on-field penalty but was subsequently deemed illegal.

The punishment also comes during the first season of the NFL’s revised disciplinary system, announced jointly with the NFL Players Association in August.

Under the updated policy, players who accumulate three violations in certain player-safety categories, including hip-drop tackles, face a one-game suspension.

Importantly, Broughton’s earlier quarterback-hit fine falls into a different category from his latest hip-drop violation. The two fines should not automatically be interpreted as two strikes toward that suspension threshold.

The NFL’s updated approach places particular emphasis on repeated dangerous tackling techniques rather than isolated mistakes.

For Broughton, the immediate consequence is another $8,381 fine, with the league now having flagged two separate plays involving the Saints defensive tackle through its postgame disciplinary process.