Nobody could have expected the Carolina Hurricanes to have responded as they did in the second period of their 7-4 win over the Oilers.

The Hurricanes showed intense resilience on Saturday afternoon, when they fell behind by two goals twice.

Carolina found itself down 2-0 at 18:39 in the first period when Leon Draisaitl found twine on a snapshot. After Sean Walker scored at 1:12 in the second, Carolina again trailed by two at 4:27 when Mathieu Joseph scored unassisted.

At that point, it seemed as though Carolina was still reeling after their lackluster offensive effort in Thursday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Then they scored three goals in three minutes and five seconds. Jalen Chatfield scored his third goal of the season with assists from Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal at 9:29 in the second.

It was a simple play: Staal won the faceoff — something he does really well — and Martinook took the puck. Chatfield was waiting behind the circle and drilled it past goaltender Devon Levi to make the score 3-2.

Hurricanes Score Three Goals In Three Minutes And Five Seconds

At 11:51, it was Taylor Hall’s turn. Logan Stankoven made it happen, making an incredible effort to keep the puck inside the offensive zone. With an Oilers player making life difficult for him, Stankoven found Shayne Gostisbehere slightly behind him. Gostisbehere fired the puck toward the front of the net, where Hall was waiting behind two defenders, virtually uncovered.

Hall took the puck, spun, and backhanded it past Levi before Edmonton’s defensemen knew what was happening. That tied the game 3-3.

Andrei Svechnikov scored at 12:34, three minutes and five seconds after Chatfield’s goal. It occurred on Carolina’s dangerous power play.

This one was just a rush down the length of the ice. Sebastian Aho pitched it to Jackson Blake, who found Svechnikov in the offensive zone. Svechnikov fired, and the puck ended up in the back of the net.

Svechnikov’s goal put Carolina up 4-3, but Vasily Podkolzin scored his 13th goal of the year at 16:55 to give Edmonton its fourth goal of the game.

But Sebastian Aho was having none of it, scoring on a backhand on the ensuing power play at 19:34 to give Carolina a lead it would never relinquish. Aho made history on that power-play goal, too.

Carolina’s High-Octane Offense Returns In Big Win Over Oilers

Not only did the Hurricanes score seven goals (Svechnikov and Alexander Nikishin scored in the third), but they shot the puck 36 times. While they gave up four goals, Carolina nevertheless held Edmonton to just 15 shots.

Overall, it was one of the most high-octane and inspiring rebound performances fans will see this season. If Carolina can put five goals up in one period on a team like the Edmonton Oilers, a team arguably as deep as the Hurricanes are, then who can’t they score against?

They may hit speed bumps as they did vs. the Canadiens. But until someone figures out how to slow down Carolina’s attack, the Hurricanes are going to get their goals. Opponents are relegated to either catching Carolina on a bad night or figuring out how to outscore their offensive firepower.