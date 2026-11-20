Nothing has gone right for the New England Patriots as of late, and that has continued during their ongoing bye week. The hope was that the Pats would get some good injury news that would help them come out of the bye on the right foot, but instead, it appears as if New England is going to remain shorthanded on offense for the foreseeable future.

All eyes have been on Drake Maye, but in Week 10, star wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered yet another injury that forced him out of the game early. This time, Brown is dealing with a hamstring ailment, and while the Patriots were hoping he’d be ready to go for Week 12, it sounds like he is looking at another multi-week absence for his new team.

A.J. Brown to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

The Pats made a big move with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason by parting with their 2028 first-round pick in order to bring Brown to town, but he has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season. Brown has been battling injuries all year long, and even when he’s been on the field, he has not looked like the player New England was hoping to get when it traded for him.

Brown has only played in parts of four games, catching just 11 passes for 128 yards while also dropping a handful of passes along the way. After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown has since battled a knee injury and now a hamstring ailment, so while it’s tough to fault him for his poor play since he has been banged up the entire year, his inability to stay on the field has significantly hampered the Patriots’ offense.

With Maye being forced out against Detroit, Brown’s injury status was overshadowed, but it is clear that having him on the field would be a big help as the team turns things over to Tommy DeVito. Instead, it’s back to the sideline for Brown, as he will reportedly miss multiple weeks as a result of his latest injury.

“A.J. Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring injury, per Mike Reiss and me,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

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Getty New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown has missed several games this year due to injury

New England had big plans for Brown this season, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s already played his final snap of the year. With Maye out, the Patriots offense was a mess under DeVito’s lead, and now that his top wide receiver is out for several weeks, that’s only going to make moving the football through the air more difficult for this unit.

The Pats have left the door open for Maye and Brown to return late in the regular season, but the team would have to still be in contention for a playoff spot in order for that to even be a possibility, and with the way things are trending, it seems unlikely that will happen. At this stage of the game, New England absolutely has to find a way to beat the Los Angeles Chargers when it returns to action in Week 12.