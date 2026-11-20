The Dallas Cowboys are leading the league in an advanced stat category and if you’ve watched even a little of this team this season, you can probably guess, that’s not a great thing. That’s because, according to The Athletic’s mashup of EPA (expected points added) for quarterbacks on one side and defense/special teams on the other, no quarterback has had a bigger differential than what Prescott produces and what the other two units on the Cowboys produce. The Athletic tabs this the “Betrayal Index” and while Prescott ranks No. 8 in EPA in the NFL this season, the defense and special teams combine to rank No. 36.

Three of the five top QBs on the list–Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy and Jared Goff–are running the best teams in the league, and are there mostly because their offenses have been so brilliant that their league-average defenses/special teams skew the numbers. But Prescott’s situation is dire. As good as he has been offensively, the Cowboys’ defense and special teams rated next-to-last on the index.

Cowboys Big on Betrayal List

The site’s Mike Sando wrote of the Cowboys’ QB: “The Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ranks as the most betrayed QB through Week 10 for a second consecutive season. His own production ranks eighth among the 37 qualifying quarterbacks, but his team’s defense/special teams production in his starts ranks 36th (only Philadelphia’s Tanner McKee has gotten worse support, on average, in his starts).”

Dak Prescott: ‘Let’s Win This Game’

It’s been a rough go for Dak Prescott all season, going back to when he showed up to training camp in Oxnard wearing a vintage Cowboys Super Bowl champs T-shirt from 30 years ago. The defense is undergoing another major change this week with Mike Pettine taking over the play-calling, but because of the weak NFC East, the Cowboys remain in the playoff hunt.

Prescott is putting his blinders on, though, and keeping the focus on beating the Titans on Sunday.

“For me, it’s about let’s win this game,” Prescott said on Thursday. “If we don’t win this game, what the hell are we looking for two weeks and to get to six and six and get to even, get to .500 if we don’t take care of our business now? I think sometimes it’s what we’re fighting against, is ‘Okay, if we get this next one, then we’ll get there, and we’ll be there.’ Let’s just focus on what’s at our hands right now and do the absolute best job we can do with that, and then we’ll worry about what comes and what results come after that. We’ve just got to take care of this week.”