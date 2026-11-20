According to a recent trade rumors piece by FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman, the New York Yankees are predicted to trade away starter Will Warren this offseason.

Rotman wrote (as to why he thinks Warren is a prime trade candidate):

“The New York Yankees have as deep a starting pitching staff as any team in the majors. Even if they were to trade Will Warren, a rock-solid back-end starter, they’d still have Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Ryan Weathers in their Opening Day rotation, with exciting prospects like Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange as the next men up. In other words, the Yankees could trade Warren, a cost-controlled starter for several more years that many teams would love to have and not really feel it.”

The idea behind trading Warren is simple: To acquire another star player at an area of need, which is either third base or catcher.

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Should the Yankees Trade Will Warren?

Will Warren has been the subject of trade speculation for a couple of years now, and after escaping all the rumors and speculation last year and during the 2026 season, he’s actually beena. very nice piece for the Yankees.

While it makes sense that the Yankees could use him as a major trade chip, there’s also the idea that he provided durability and youth to New York’s starting rotation.

In 2026, Warren posted an ERA of 3.92 over 29 starts and 156 total innings.

That’s a large workload for a 27-year-old starter in just his third big-league campaign, so while the trade rumors may get loud surrounding his name, there’s also value in keeping Warren in case the Yankees’ rotation suffers a multitude of injuries.

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What is Will Warren’s Trade Value?

Will Warren’s trade value relies solely on the fact that he’s made 62 starts in the past two seasons.

He would serve as a solid centerpiece in a deal with another MLB club that needs young, controllable, durable starters.

The Yankees could pair Warren with a prospect or two to create a strong package for a high-end bat, which seems to be Brian Cashman’s whole goal this offseason.

That said, there haven’t been any real reports that the Yankees are looking to move on from Warren, and perhaps a ‘perfect’ deal would have to come across the desk of Cashman’s in order to cut ties with Will Warren.

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