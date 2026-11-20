Yankees Dealt Great News on $23.15 Million All-Star Amid MLB Offseason

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with several key decisions to make as they look to build on their 2026 campaign. The Yankees must bolster their bullpen as several relievers near free agency and high-leverage options are needed. A possible MLB lockout adds pressure to address roster needs before negotiations pause.

General manager Brian Cashman has already begun evaluating the team’s options while working through several offseason priorities. The Yankees must strengthen the bullpen without sacrificing depth, and their choices in the coming weeks could shape the pitching staff for 2027.

Brian Cashman Opens Up About David Bednar’s Yankees Return

The Yankees got a boost when All-Star closer David Bednar accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer for 2027, keeping the 32-year-old in the Bronx as a proven late-inning option.

Cashman welcomed Bednar’s decision to stay with the Yankees, confirming at the Covenant House Sleep Out at Yankee Stadium that both sides spoke with the reliever’s agent before the deadline.

“I can tell you David Bednar wants to be here,” Cashman said. “He loved his time with the Yankees and his experience here. … We knew David wants to be here. I was hoping he would take it, and ultimately he did.”

Bednar’s return addresses an important bullpen need for the Yankees.

The closer has been a dependable option since arriving from the Pittsburgh Pirates in July 2025.

His ability to handle pressure situations and consistently convert save opportunities made him an important part of New York’s bullpen.

The qualifying offer guarantees Bednar a 2027 salary, but both sides could still negotiate a multiyear extension, giving him security and the Yankees flexibility in annual pay.

David Bednar’s 2026 Performance Strengthens Yankees’ Bullpen

Bednar finished the 2026 season with a 7-3 record, 35 saves and a 2.47 ERA across 64 appearances.

He pitched 69 1/3 innings, setting career highs in wins and innings pitched while finishing tied for third in the American League in saves.

Bednar excelled late in the season, allowing no runs in 37 of his final 43 appearances while posting a 1.30 ERA and 24 saves.

He converted 17 straight save chances from May 18 to Aug. 11.

With the Yankees, Bednar has a 2.39 ERA and 45 saves in 86 appearances.

His splitter-heavy arsenal and ground-ball ability make him a reliable late-inning presence.

Bednar joins Tim Hill and Brent Headrick in the Yankees’ late-inning mix. Hill re-signed for one year at $2.25 million, with a $2.5 million club option for 2028.

The Yankees are also exploring additional bullpen options, including interest in Adrian Morejon, a potential reunion with Jonathan Loaisiga and efforts to retain Paul Blackburn.

With Bednar secured for another season, Cashman can focus on adding further depth to a bullpen expected to play a major role in the Yankees’ 2027 plans.