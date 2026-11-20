The New England Patriots finally have more clarity on Drake Maye‘s injury.

But the diagnosis leaves serious doubt about whether their quarterback will play again this season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, Nov. 20, that tests revealed Maye fractured his right fibula during New England’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

The injury won’t require surgery. However, Schefter and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Maye could stay sidelined deep into the regular season, assuming he returns at all.

The news confirms the fracture that had been feared since Maye left Sunday’s game in Germany.

Drake Maye’s Fractured Fibula Puts Patriots Return in Doubt

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Maye suffered the injury during the first quarter of New England’s 35-10 loss to Detroit on November 15.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked Maye during the Patriots’ opening possession. The quarterback stayed down before leaving the game.

Maye never returned, and backup Tommy DeVito took over.

The Patriots initially brought forward few details about the injury. Maye was in Germany for further testing before returning to the United States.

Head coach Mike Vrabel declined to confirm the reported fracture during his November 16 press conference.

“I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” Vrabel said.

Schefter and Reiss’ report provides an answer to the question of surgery. But it didn’t set a firm recovery timetable.

The Patriots have seven regular-season games left, beginning November 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Maye has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 10 appearances this season.

New England went into its bye week at 5-5, having lost three of its previous four games.

Patriots’ Remaining Games Loom Without Drake Maye

The Patriots will have to play most, if not all, of their remaining schedule without their starting quarterback.

DeVito didn’t do well after replacing Maye against Detroit. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

New England managed just 81 total yards on 45 plays following Maye’s departure, according to Patriots.com’s game analysis.

Vrabel displayed his confidence in DeVito during his Nov. 16 press conference despite acknowledging the quarterback’s struggles.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said. “I know his toughness is going to be through the charts.”

The coach also indicated that New England wasn’t planning to pursue outside quarterback help.

DeVito and rookie Behren Morton have learned the Patriots’ system, giving the team two choices while Maye recovers.

New England returns from its bye to face the Chargers on Nov. 29. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET after being moved out of the Sunday night slot.