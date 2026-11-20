Few players in recent NFL history have put their foot in their mouth more spectacularly than Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey did this week when he said “criminals” are the best thing Baltimore produces as a city.

Humphrey is paying for it now — the team sent him home on Thursday, and he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

“What is Baltimore best at making?” Humphrey said on an episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show on Tuesday. “They’re best at making criminals.”

That’s not to say he’ll be gone for the rest of the season, as some have called for.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter said he expects CB Marlon Humphrey to be back at the team facility on Monday,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Humphrey was sent home Thursday after being informed he would not play Sunday. The punishment came after Humphrey made derogatory remarks about Baltimore on his podcast.”

Humphrey is in the final seasons of a 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension. The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost 5 straight games.

“Jesse Minter said he expects Marlon Humphrey to be back in building Monday,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X.

Marlon Humphrey’s Apology Didn’t Seem to Land

By the time Humphrey had to face the music on Wednesday at the team facilities, he appeared somewhat shaken as he stood in front of his locker, surrounded by reporters.

“I want to apologize for some comments I made on my podcast yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “As you guys know, I’ve spent my whole career here, spent some offseasons here, welcomed a son here … obviously I do know the effects that words have … and would just like to apologize for those comments.”

Humphrey seemed to bristle at a follow-up question seeking clarity over whether he knew why people were upset.

“Yeah, I just apologized,” Humphey said. “Like I said, I apologized for those comments, and it won’t happen again.”

Baltimore Mayor Issued Scathing Response

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott issued a scathing response after Humphrey’s apology for his “criminals” comment.

Humphrey has spent his entire career with the Ravens, who selected him in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Batlimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper. I wonder how (Humphrey) would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way. They wouldn’t do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.”