On Sunday, the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars will aim for their fourth consecutive win as they take on the 5-3-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The two teams have not faced off against each other since the 2022 season, when the Jaguars lost 23-17 to the Giants led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Both teams are very different from their previous matchup. Dating back to last season, Jacksonville has gone 15-2 over their last 17 regular season games. While the team did lose key pieces like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, it has also seen players break out, such as Travis Hunter and Bhayshul Tuten.

Unfortunately, Tuten has been dealing with an ankle/foot injury, which has affected his availability in practice. Now, the team has received the latest update regarding the status of their running back.

#Jaguars practicing inside. RB Bhayshul Tuten took full stretch for first time this week and then went outside to side field. C Robert Hainsey (left knee) made his first side-field appearance of week. https://t.co/eg7xzw40c0 — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 20, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars Get Bhayshul Tuten News

The Florida Times-Union posted on X: “#Jaguars practicing inside.

RB Bhayshul Tuten took full stretch for first time this week and then went outside to side field.

C Robert Hainsey (left knee) made his first side-field appearance of week.”

Despite missing practice on Thursday, it appears Tuten is on track to face off against the New York Giants this weekend.

The running back said of Sunday’s matchup, “I’m ready, honestly… I gotta bring my lunch box and strap on my chinstrap, and that’s the kind of games I love. It’s gonna be wet out, there’s going to be guys flying around, so I’m excited.”

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco wrote of Tuten’s breakout 2026 season: “Entering Sunday’s game against the New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), Tuten leads the Jaguars with 609 rushing yards and has accounted for 64% of the running back carries. He’s on pace for 1,150 yards, which would be 25 more than Etienne posted in any of his five seasons in Jacksonville. His 67.7 rushing yards per game ranks 12th in the NFL.

Tuten has also established himself as one of the league’s toughest running backs to bring down, ranking seventh in rushing yards after first contact (360) and sixth in yards per rush after first contact (2.43).”

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Giants Prediction

Jaguars on SI’s John Shipley predicted that Bhaysul Tuten would rush for 100 yards against the Giants, which would mark the first time the New York Giants allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.

Shipley wrote: “No running back has hit 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season, though Kyren Williams and Blake Corum did combine for 164 rushing yards against them in Week 2. Otherwise, the Giants have limited running backs from making a major impact, allowing just four rushing scores from the position this season. With that said, I think we see Bhayshul Tuten have a field day, even with his recent injury issues.

Add in Tuten’s skill-set against a Giants defense that is not great in terms of making one-on-one tackles, and this suggests it could be a good day for Tuten. But the real reason I have him going over 100 yards is because I expect him to get at least 25 carries. The Jaguars’ entire offensive identity is being balanced, and running Tuten in heavier packages could be the only way for the Jaguars to get the Giants out of their blitz looks.”