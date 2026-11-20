There is a big difference between facing a team’s starting quarterback and trying to contain his replacement. The Detroit Lions got a taste of that against the New England Patriots after Drake Maye got injured early in the first quarter and sat out for the rest of the game. The backup QB Tommy DeVito threw only 81 passing yards, as the Pats ended up scoring just 10 points to lose the game.

Moving into Week 11, the Lions could have encountered a similar situation, as Buccaneers QB1 Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a foot injury. He suffered it during the Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears, but last week was his Bye Week, giving him rest to recover.

As per the latest injury report from the Buccaneers, Mayfield skipped practice on Wednesday and had limited practice on Thursday. However, according to the latest update from the Buccaneers’ head coach, Todd Bowles, the 31-year-old could be ready to suit up against the Lions.

“He (Baker Mayfield) had a good day today. We will see how he feels in the next two days, but he is trending in the right direction,” said Bowles, suggesting he could be ready when his team visits Ford Field.

Besides the Bucs head coach, the NFL insider James Palmer also gave a positive update on the two-time Pro Bowler.

“My understanding is he is battling a very painful foot issue. He is expected, I am told, to play in that game (against the Lions),” Palmer said recently.

Besides the recent foot injury, the two-time Pro Bowler also dealt with a thumb injury this season, forcing him to miss 3 games when the rookie Jalon Daniels stepped up.

Jalon Daniels’ Struggles Could Benefit Lions, But Baker Mayfield Poses A Bigger Threat

In 5 games, including 3 starts, the rookie QB Jalon Daniels has struggled to keep up, having initially gone undrafted before being roped in by the franchise. In his debut season, the rookie has registered only 3 passing touchdowns, while throwing an alarming 5 interceptions. Those numbers suggest that having him as a starter on Sunday could make the job easier for the Lions’ edge rushers, especially in the absence of Aidan Hutchinson after his season-ending ACL injury.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers QB1 Mayfield has much better numbers from his 6 starts, even though he has played through discomfort from injury. He has thrown for 922 passing yards this season alongside 4 total touchdowns. He threw a season-best 243 yards against the Bears in Week 9, as the Bucs had narrowly lost the game by 27-24.

The signal-caller’s performance against the Bears shows he has positive momentum, provided he gets the final green light to go on Sunday against the Lions, as he has history with the NFC North side.

Baker Mayfield’s Mixed Record Against Lions Sets Up Another Challenge On Sunday

Baker Mayfield has faced the Detroit Lions four times in his NFL career— once as the QB of the Cleveland Browns, and thrice as the QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His record against Detroit stands at an even 2-2 heading into the next matchup.

Leading the Browns offense against the Honolulu Blues, he threw for 176 passing yards for the win. However, as the Buccaneers quarterback, he has a 1-2 record. The injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell have tested the Lions’ defense, but the unit has stayed organized, especially in the last few games, which would be a challenge for Mayfield if he starts Sunday.