The Atlanta Braves have 2 very clear needs this offseason: starting pitching help, and an infield addition who can play shortstop.

With MLB’s hot stove season starting to heat up, it’s time to start taking a closer look at some potential targets on both of the SP and SS fronts.

Recently, SportsTalkATL.com put together a hypothetical trade for Rangers’ starter MacKenzie Gore, and it’s certainly a deal that the Braves should highly consider.

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Should the Braves Consider This Trade for MacKenzie Gore?

SportsTalkATL.com proposes that the Braves offer the Texas Rangers two prospects (Owen Murphy and Luke Sinnard) in a trade to acquire All-Star starter Mackenzie Gore.

Gore, 27, is coming off a 2026 campaign where he made a league-high 34 starts, which fits the perfect mold of what the Braves need in a starter.

Writer Chase Irle wrote (about the hypothetical):

“Gore, a former #3 overall pick, has always been oozing with potential, and at times he looks the part of a true ace with overpowering stuff from the left side. But he’s never really been able to put it all together for a full season, with his best year coming in 2025 when he recorded a 4.17 ERA and 3.1 WAR in his lone All-Star campaign.”

Honestly, it’s a pretty solid trade idea by Irle, and one that the Atlanta Braves’ front office should absolutely consider. Or Atlanta could also offer one of either JR Ritchie, AJ Smith-Shawver, or Hurston Waldrep as a centerpiece arm in this deal, and perhaps add another low-level minors prospect.

The Rangers have been adamant about cutting payroll, so once they reach arbitration with Gore, it could be the perfect time to offload him via trade.

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Why MacKenzie Gore Would be a Good Fit for Braves

MacKenzie Gore comes with a couple more years of team control, which makes him an ideal fit for the Braves, who don’t seem hell-bent on breaking the bank for any starters on the free agent market.

If the Braves don’t re-sign Martin Perez, the starting rotation will also be very light on left-handed starters, which is another box that Gore would check.

While his ERA inflated a bit in 2026 compared to his All-Star campaign in 2025, the Braves can live with a mid-4.00s ERA starter if it means creating balance in the rotation. Plus, Gore has just five years under his belt in MLB (and he has 30+ starts in 3 of those seasons), and could be on the verge of a true breakout campaign.

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