Browns Linked to 49ers Impending Free Agent Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns are going to need to reboot their defensive line this offseason around Myles Garrett and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones is a name the team should be looking at, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Browns will likely be looking for at least two new starters on the defensive line, with veteran Malik Jackson set to be a 32-year-old free agent and Malik McDowell — the surprise of last season — now in some hot water legally after a naked encounter with police.

While Garrett was an All-Pro and veteran Jadeveon Clowney stood out with a bounce-back year at the other end spot. However, the interior was weak, with the Browns ranking 32nd in the PFF rankings at the defensive tackle spot. Jones will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could be a solid upgrade for the Browns. Here’s what PFF’s Brad Spielberger had to say about the possible move this offseason:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend The New England Patriots averaged over five yards per carry in a blowout 45-7 victory over the Browns early in the season that highlighted their issue on the interior, and Jones could be the perfect solution. His 14 tackles for loss or no gain in 2021 ranked second among interior defenders — behind only the great Aaron Donald.

Browns Unlikely to Retain Malik McDowell

The Browns hold the exclusive free agent rights to McDowell, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be coming back next season. It’s a shame, considering he appeared to be turning his life around after multiple run-ins with the law prior to signing with the Browns. He was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 but never played a down for the team.

McDowell hit rocket bottom in 2019, when he was charged with assault/resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and receiving and concealing stolen property. He later pled guilty to the charges and a video of the arrest was posted on TMZ, garnering millions of views. He received an 11-month jail sentence in Michigan and was put on probation for three years.

McDowell started 14 games, notching 33 tackles and three sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

Browns Hoping to Bring Back Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns could get a big boost on the defensive line if Clowney returns next season to play opposite of Garrett.

Clowney notched seven sacks, good for second on the team, and was highly effective as a run-stopper as well. Clowney is on just a one-year deal he signed this offseason, which went better than expected. He missed just two games — one with an elbow issue and the other due to COVID-19 — establishing himself as a consistent, reliable starter in the NFL once again. Clowney said at the end of last season that he’d consider returning to the Browns.

“I would [consider returning], but we have not talked about anything right now. Just finishing the season,” Clowney told reporters on Friday, December 31. “We have a lot of guys on this team who are on a one-year deal, and they might be heading back or do not know what is going to happen in the future. Right now, it is just all about the next game, just trying to get through the season and doing what I can do for the team as of right now.”

The Browns defense hit its stride late last season so as many returning parts as possible will be key for the unit going forward.