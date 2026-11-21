The Cleveland Browns could bring in a veteran tight end after not trading for one at the deadline.

A tight end was one of the team’s biggest needs, as it could let Harold Fannin Jr. get more involved in the passing game instead of blocking all the time. Yet, no deal was made, but they still could sign a player off the street.

The Browns are on their bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Sign Will Dissly

After failing to trade for a tight end at the deadline, Cleveland could look to the free-agent market.

Although the season has been on for nearly three months, there are still some veteran players on the street. NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic urged the team to sign former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly.

“At 6-4, the Browns are perhaps the biggest surprise of this season,” Popper wrote. “One of their top needs heading into the trade deadline was blocking at tight end. They did not make a deal. Harold Fannin Jr. is an emerging star as a receiver, but blocking is not necessarily a strength of his game. Dissly has been a proven run blocker over time with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.

“He battled injuries in 2025 with the Chargers, leading to his release with a failed physical in the spring. If healthy, Dissly would fill a need for the Browns, who rank 25th in EPA per designed rush this season, according to TruMedia.”

Dissly was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent his first six years with Seattle before signing a three-year, $14 million contract with the Chargers.

Dissly spent just two years with the Chargers before being released before the final year. The veteran can be a nice run blocker and help add to the Browns’ run game, which has had mixed results. It also would free up Fannin in the passing game, which is key.

Cleveland Excited to be Flexed to SNF

The Browns are on their bye week and will return on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders.

Cleveland was flexed into the spot as the Browns are pushing for a playoff spot, which head coach Todd Monken said is exciting.

“Well, I think it’s really cool for our players,” Monken said on Nov. 18. “I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year. As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the week. I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week.

“So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven.”

The Browns are 6-4 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.