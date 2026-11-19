The Cleveland Browns rallied for a huge comeback win over the Houston Texans to keep them in playoff contention.

Cleveland improved to 6-4 and is battling for a Wild Card spot, as winning the AFC North seems unlikely with how well the Cincinnati Bengals are playing.

The Browns are on their bye week before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland Browns Handed Grim Outlook on Contention

Entering the NFL season, the Browns weren’t considered a playoff team.

However, Cleveland has been solid and is coming off a good win over the Texans to remain in playoff contention and create a gap between them and Houston.

Although the Browns are firmly in playoff contention, NFL analyst Mike Jones of The Athletic doesn’t think the team is a legit contender, as he called them pretenders.

“Give first-year coach Todd Monken a lot of credit for taking an undesirable job and making the Browns competitive. He gets the most out of his players, and they fight for him,” Jones wrote. “All six victories have come either by fourth-quarter comebacks or game-winning drives, but the magic may run out against elite teams because of an offense that ranks 27th in scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game.”

The Browns offense has been an issue this season. Jones believes that will come back to hurt them if they do end up making the playoffs.

Cleveland’s defense is legit, but the offense is the reason why they aren’t real contenders, according to Jones. Yet, if the Browns do make the playoffs, many will view it as a successful season.

Cleveland Excited to be Flexed to SNF

While the Browns are on their bye week, they were flexed to Sunday Night Football next week.

After the decision was made, Browns head coach Todd Monken said he was excited and the team is fired up to be moved to primetime.

“Well, I think it’s really cool for our players. I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night. You want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Monken said on Wednesday.

“As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the week. I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven.”

The Browns are 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders next week.