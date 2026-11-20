Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made some noise with an off-field announcement during the Cleveland Browns’ bye week.

Nike released Sanders’ “Particle Pink” Air DT Max ’96 Low on Nov. 20. The shoes cost $170. It’s a low-top version of the trainer his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made famous in the 1990s. Metallic bronze shows through claw marks in the pink leather. The tongue carries the quarterback’s silver “$2” logo.

Browns fans got a preview on Nov. 8, when Sanders walked into the Caesars Superdome in the pink sneakers ahead of his first start of the season. He changed into matching cleats for warmups. Nike Football paired the two looks in its announcement.

“Built for everything that comes next,” Nike said in the announcement.

Shedeur Sanders Had a Plan for His Dad’s Nikes at Colorado

Sanders wore his father’s Diamond Turf cleats in his first game at Colorado in 2023. So did his brother Shilo. With Deion coaching from the sideline, Shedeur threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 upset of No. 17 TCU. Later that fall, Shedeur was already thinking about what he’d change.

“I definitely wanna have my own cleat. I wanna have like a version of his kind for sure. But like a little bit my way,” Sanders told Complex.

Nike signed Sanders to a footwear and apparel deal in August 2024. He was the first college football player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with the company.

The partnership followed him to Cleveland. Before his second Browns season, Sanders appeared in Nike’s campaign for an all-white version of the low-top that carried Deion’s logo.

Nike has backed Sanders during his NFL career. After his preseason debut, the company posted a graphic with the headline, “Only a matter of time,” showing Sanders doing his patented celebration.

Shedeur Sanders Remains Next in Line Behind Deshaun Watson

Sanders has made one start this season, the same afternoon he broke out his pink cleats in New Orleans. He entered Cleveland’s bye as Deshaun Watson’s backup, ahead of Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the Browns’ depth chart.

Sanders took the first-team reps that week while Watson was in concussion protocol. He threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-22 overtime loss. When both quarterbacks were available the following week, head coach Todd Monken went back to Watson.

“I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter,” Monken said before the Houston game.

Watson then threw for 312 yards and led the winning drive in a 27-24 victory over the Texans. With Cleveland at 6-4, another injury to Watson remains Sanders’ clearest path back onto the field.

If Watson stays healthy, it would likely take a sustained drop in his play over the second half of the season for Monken to reconsider.