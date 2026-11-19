The year the Cleveland Browns guaranteed Deshaun Watson $230 million, they pledged $1 million to help prevent sexual abuse and support survivors.

Four years later, the team told Defector it has donated about half of its pledge. The pledge dates to August 2022, when the NFL suspended Watson for 11 games following allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson denied wrongdoing. Under the agreement announced by the NFL, his $5 million fine and contributions of $1 million each from the league and the Browns would create a $7 million fund.

“This fund will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the NFL said in a statement.

A Browns spokesperson told Defector’s Vince Grzegorek that the club has given roughly $500,000 to nonprofits since 2022.

“We’ve long supported organizations that work in this space across Northeast Ohio, but our most recent efforts began with microgrants to organizations like One Love and Canopy. We’ve learned a great deal from them, and our commitment and partnerships have grown ever since,” the team spokesperson told Defector.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Faced Public Backlash in Cleveland

In the highly polarizing 2022 transaction, the Browns sent Houston three first-round picks as part of the trade and gave Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Through the first four seasons, he started 19 games. Cleveland went 9-10 in those starts, and Watson missed all of 2025 after twice rupturing his Achilles tendon.

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said at the NFL’s annual meeting in 2025.

Watson’s play did little to win over Browns fans, and one reaction from the home crowd stayed with him. When he tore his Achilles against Cincinnati in October 2024, he could hear some fans cheering as he lay on the field. The boos came before Watson threw a pass in his return to Cleveland for an August preseason game against Buffalo. Fans booed as he came off the bench, and he went on to complete five of 12 passes for 36 yards with one interception.

“I think the whole world knows it has nothing to do about the performance. It’s a little bit more personal than that,” Watson said afterward.

Watson has led the Browns to a 6-4 start and has been able to put a good chunk of the negative public reaction to him.

Deshaun Watson’s Fourth-Quarter Wins Spark Extension Talk

Watson has led the winning fourth-quarter drive in all six Browns victories. The latest came Sunday against his former team. With Cleveland trailing Houston 24-20, Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to the 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap to give the Browns a 27-24 win and a 6-4 record entering their bye.

Watson said Wednesday he wants to stay in Cleveland beyond this season. However, he’s not getting hung up on talk about his future.

“That’s up to my agent. So, that’s all David Mulugheta. I don’t even worry about that, even all the way up to the last game. My future and what that holds is all in God’s hands, and whoever contacts David,” Watson said. “Right now, again, it’s just playing good football, winning games, enjoying this moment, because it can all be taken away regardless.”

Play

The question for the Browns is how much weight to give those six drives. Through nine starts, Watson has thrown for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His 89.1 passer rating ranks 18th, and he has taken a league-high 37 sacks.

Outside of his late-game heroics, Watson has been an average — and perhaps even below-average — starter.