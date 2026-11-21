It seems like a very, very long time ago that the Cleveland Browns were sent to the locker room during a late-game deluge in Tampa Bay, clinging to a 23-19 lead. It was an improbable turnaround from the disaster of Week 1, a blowout loss in Jacksonville, but now the Browns were back in Florida hoping to change the entire tenor of the season by holding onto the victory to pull to 1-1. But lightning was in the area, forcing a delay while the heavens opened and rain caromed down. New coach Todd Monken had much riding on the outcome.

Again, so much has changed that the reality of Monken’s situation looks different now. But at the time, there were reports that the Browns would bench starting quarterback Deshaun Watson if the team lost to the Buccaneers and move to Shedeur Sanders. So, not only would Monken start his NFL head coaching career at 0-2, but he’d be looking at resetting with a new quarterback, too.

Todd Monken Prayed for Browns to Hold On

In a conversation with longtime Cleveland writer Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, Monken revealed how he handled that key moment early in the Browns season. He prayed. Though, in typical Monken fashion, he did so with a sense of humor.

He told Pluto: “I remember praying during the rain delay, ‘God, are you going to make us wait for three hours just to get beat? You could have had us just lose in five minutes!’ ”

The Bucs had the ball deep in Cleveland territory at the time, with just two minutes to go in the game. The Browns got as far as the 20-yard line after the weather delay, but a Baker Mayfield incompletion to Emeka Egbuka on fourth down with 22 seconds to play ended the game.

Monken told Pluto: “You can pray for a favorable outcome, be it for someone who is sick or a family situation or something with your job. I also try to pray ‘If it’s in your will … ’

“When I was with the Ravens, someone told me that you pray like God is 100% in charge and you work like you’re 100% in charge. That’s all you can do. Yes, I work as hard as I can, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a hand from a higher being at times.”