The Columbus Aviators drafted former Cleveland Browns receiver Luke Floriea on Thursday, giving the Ohio native a chance to build his resume in his home state.

The Aviators selected Floriea in the ninth round of the 2027 UFL draft, No. 65 overall. A night earlier, Columbus opened the draft by taking Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia with the first pick.

Floriea had been looking for a place to play since August, when he led the Browns in receiving yards and touchdown catches during the preseason.

“Absolutely a dream come true,” Floriea said of his touchdown. “Growing up and coming to all these games is super cool, it almost felt surreal when the ball hit my hand.”

Luke Floriea Gave Browns Fans Touchdowns to Remember

Floriea’s first break with the Browns came on a tryout. He had finished his career at Kent State with 100 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns, but went undrafted in 2025. Cleveland invited him to rookie minicamp, where he caught passes from Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and earned a contract.

His first preseason lasted less than a game. Floriea made a one-handed grab for 30 yards against Carolina before a hamstring injury cut his night short. He made it back to Cleveland’s practice squad late that season and signed a reserve/futures deal in January.

Floriea made a strong case for a roster spot in the preseason. When Floriea scored his first touchdown against Buffalo, teammate Tylan Wallace went back for the ball so Floriea could keep it. Five days later, Floriea caught a touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel on each of Cleveland’s first two drives in the preseason finale against New England. He kept those as well.

“I am never not going to keep a touchdown ball. I don’t care how many I catch,” Floriea said after the game.

He nearly took home a third but replay showed that a 17-yard throw from Gabriel had touched the ground.

Columbus Offers Floriea a Path Back to the NFL

Floriea finished the preseason with six catches for 95 yards. But it wasn’t enough to keep him around in Cleveland. The Browns had used two of its first three draft picks on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who were automatic roster locks.

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Wallace, and Malachi Corley claimed the other receiver roster spots. The Browns passed on bringing Floriea back to the practice squad. A September tryout with Seattle ended without a deal.

In Columbus, Floriea will play for former Ohio State receiver Ted Ginn Jr., whose first Aviators team sent two wideouts to NFL camps. Detroit signed Tay Martin, the club’s leading receiver, and Atlanta picked up Antwane Wells.

The UFL’s 2027 season opens March 26.