Jake Delhomme may best be known for his career with the Carolina Panthers, but he spent the tail end of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

The former longtime NFL veteran’s highlight was starting in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in Delhomme’s first season as an NFL starter. He came within a possession of winning the Super Bowl after leading a game-tying drive towards the end of the game.

However, it’s worth noting he spent the 2010 season with the Browns, beginning the year as the starting quarterback before injuries limited him to five starts during the season.

The 51-year-old former quarterback keeps close tabs on his former team, especially with Cleveland off to arguably the most surprising start of the 2026 season. The Browns — who weren’t expected to be contenders — are 6-4 through the first 10 games of the season and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. They own wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers and have been one of the most clutch teams in the NFL with Deshaun Watson leading six game-winning drives and four fourth quarter comebacks, leading the NFL in both categories.

Jake Delhomme on Browns: ‘They’ll Be There Towards the End’

Delhomme — speaking on behalf of Gambling.com — believes the Browns will be there at the end but ultimately believes it’ll come down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals for AFC North supremacy. Delhomme made his comments prior to the Bengals dominating the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, 38-18.

“I think they’ll be there toward the end,” said Delhomme in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “But I say this — if Aaron can stay healthy, because Baltimore, that’s a little hard for me right now to think Baltimore is going to be there with the injury situation — Cincinnati, they’re special on offense. They can do some good things, but I think they might be there. But man, Pittsburgh, I’d say if they can catch some of the passes that they’ve dropped.

“This is a team that I don’t think they’re hitting on all cylinders,” Delhomme continued. “They’re just that, and defense. They’ve got some dudes on defense. If they can get after the quarterback, and the weather starts to turn a little bit, Aaron doesn’t turn the ball over much, Jaylen Warren. I think the world’s starting to find out what he is. The big tight end (Darnell Washington) he’s getting involved. It’s a Pittsburgh team. I’m telling you, man, I’m partial toward Mike McCarthy. I I had him for three years when I was at the Saints. I think he’s a great football coach.”

Browns Have 2 Games Remaining Against Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers are the defending AFC North champs and they’ve gone 1-1 against both the Bengals and the Browns. The Bengals lead the division at the current moment with a 7-2 record and are considered the favorites following their win over their dominant win over the Steelers in Week 10.

The Browns’ remaining schedule sees four of their remaining seven games against losing teams. Two of those games are against the Bengals, which could dictate who wins the AFC North, starting with a Week 12 tilt in Cleveland. The Browns have the 16th-hardest remaining strength of schedule. The Bengals have the 22nd-toughest while the Steelers have the third-easiest remaining strength of schedule.