The Cleveland Browns have done well to get themselves back to NFL relevancy fairly quickly here in the 2026 season, with a 6-4 record and a wild card playoff spot at least very much in sight. Credit the much-maligned front office with outstanding drafting in the last two years and GM Andrew Berry’s stated goal of creating an “ecosystem” in the Browns offense in which the team could plug in a quarterback and give him a legitimate chance to succeed–in this case, it is Deshaun Watson, who is in the final year of his contract. With a revamped offensive line, an almost entirely new receiver room, at least at the top, and the fast-rising tight end Harold Fannin on board, that goal has been achieved.

But two problems have emerged. First, the Browns have played well enough to push themselves out of any chance for a Top 10 pick, and reaching the playoffs will ensure they pick in the late teens. They have the Rams’ pick, too, but L.A. has righted itself after a 2-4 start, with four straight wins. That pick will like land in the 20s. Second, yet again, a vaunted college quarterback class has fallen flat, which means there won’t be many first-round quarterbacks available for Cleveland.

Browns 2027 Rookie Option ‘Not on the Table’?

For NFL draft analyst Joe DeLeone, that means the Browns will need to look elsewhere. His suggestion: JJ McCarthy, who has looked revitalized with the Giants.

Said DeLeone in an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland: “The problem is, the performance of the team has been so good, I don’t think the rookie quarterback route is even on the table anymore. I think that this quarterback class has had its ups and downs, but i personally think that it has improved but it is obviously still kind of weak at the moment.

“I don’t think that your future starter is going to be available in the teens or later if things go the way that they’re going for the Browns, especially now that the wild card has become more and more open for you to win. I know we kind of talked about one particular guy, might I interest you in JJ McCarthy, who looks pretty good right now?”

JJ McCarthy Could Be on the Trade Market

It is an intriguing possibility. McCarthy has played well after being traded out of Minnesota, but the Giants still figure to turn back to Jaxson Dart next season, whose season is over after having knee surgery. Maybe the Giants will want to keep McCarthy as Dart insurance, but the Browns could make a good offer–and McCarthy is averaging 224.0 yards per game with a touchdown and an interception as a starter in New York.

McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick in 2024, and is still only 23 years old. If the Browns have the ecosystem right, he would be a worthwhile option.