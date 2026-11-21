Tytus Howard has shared a huddle with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and the Cleveland Browns right tackle has a blunt answer for anyone who thinks competing for the starting job put the two quarterbacks at odds.

Howard was a rookie in Houston in 2019 when he first lined up in front of Watson. The trade that reunited them in March gave him a chance to get to know Sanders, too. By training camp, the two quarterbacks were splitting first-team reps, each trying to convince new head coach Todd Monken he deserved the job.

Watson eventually won the competition and he has guided the Browns to a 6-4 start. Howard said that Watson having the starting role over Sanders has not caused any tension in the locker room.

“Those guys have a really good relationship on and off the field. I see it every day. There’s no beef. People be trying to make it seem like it. They are just two really good quarterbacks,” Howard told former NFL tackle Terron Armstead on “The Set.”

Tytus Howard Praises Shedeur Sanders for Handling Backup Role

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Monken ultimately picked Watson to start the opener against Jacksonville. Howard praised Sanders for how he took the news after spending training camp trying to win the job.

“All I can say about Shedeur is that he embraced his role. There’s a persona about him that a lot of people think they know how he is. But he’s the complete opposite. He’s a great teammate. When he found out he wasn’t starting, he wasn’t pouting, he wasn’t doing none of that stuff. He said he was going to see, learn, be a great teammate, and he knew when it was time for him to come in, he could make plays,” Howard said. “When we played the Saints, he came in and played really well.”

Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his lone start before the bye, filling in for Watson after he went into concussion protocol and missed the week of practice. Monken went back to Watson the following week, and Cleveland beat Houston to reach 6-4.

After his start, Sanders said Monken’s confidence in him helped him see what he could do for his teammates from the bench.

“Sitting on the bench a little bit gave me a different point of view on how to give everybody else confidence with little things,” Sanders said.

Conversation Has Shifted Around Browns QB Deshaun Watson

After Sanders’ Saints start, Monken faced questions about whether Watson would get his job back. A week later, reporters were asking whether the Browns would keep Watson beyond this season.

Watson led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of Cleveland’s six wins before the bye. When Watson returned to the lineup against Houston, his 30-yard completion to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. put the Browns at the Texans’ 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next play with 53 seconds left, giving Cleveland a 27-24 win.

Watson has seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in nine starts. His five-year, $230 million contract expires after the season. Monken said Monday that he and general manager Andrew Berry had yet to discuss Watson’s future. Asked Wednesday if he wanted to stay in Cleveland, Watson made his preference clear.

“Yeah, of course I want to continue to build on the legacy that I’m building. And, again, ultimately, it’s up to the front office,” Watson said.

Watson will get his next shot to impress and put together a complete performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time on Nov. 29.