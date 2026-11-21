A 6-4 record is not, generally, cause for celebration in the NFL, but if you’re the coach of the Cleveland Browns and coming off two years in which the team scored eight total wins, it’s a lot more noteworthy. That’s where Browns coach Todd Monken is now, and all things considered, he has done a pretty good job. He has gotten something out of what had been the husk of Deshaun Watson’s career, he has managed to run an offense with an entirely new offensive line that includes two rookies, he has maximized two rookies and a second-year player as his top pass-catchers, he has kept the defense’s standard high despite trading away Myles Garrett and while teams like Dallas and Philadelphia have undergone much hand-wringing over having one first-year coordinator on staff, all three of Monken’s coordinators are first-timers, and doing just fine.

All that makes the 6-4 that much more impressive. And Monken could be rewarded for that.

Browns’ Todd Monken vs. 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

As of now, in fact, Monken is the favorite to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award here in 2026. Browns fans might roll their eyes at that–Kevin Stefanski won it with the Browns, twice, and his name does not evoke much fondness in Northeast Ohio. But it is an indication of how Monken is being viewed around the NFL.

Monken opened the year as a plus-1,800 proposition for the award, tied for 10th among all coaches. He is now neck-and-neck with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for COY, with Monken at 31% to win on the Kalshi prediction market, and Shanahan at 30%.

No team with a lower pre season win total is currently favored to make the playoffs than the Cleveland Browns.Todd Monken is establishing a culture and doing it with guys nobody believed in. That's the definition of COTY.pic.twitter.com/XEiomlTIrw https://t.co/EVfwQsgsfj— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 20, 2026

As podcast host Nick Karns wrote on Twitter/X: “No team with a lower pre season win total is currently favored to make the playoffs than the Cleveland Browns. Todd Monken is establishing a culture and doing it with guys nobody believed in. That’s the definition of COTY.”