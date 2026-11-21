The Cleveland Browns are on a bye, but the work hasn’t stopped for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is working out with quarterback trainer Ray Isaac, who shared a video of the second-year quarterback going through a throwing drill. Isaac singled out how consistently Sanders rotated his shoulders and delivered the ball from the same arm slot.

“HE LEGENDARY… WE COMING!!!!!! Shoulders rotate and arm slot same each time, accurate with snipers precision…” Isaac wrote.

He shared more highlights from Sanders’ work and explained what he wants to see from those practice throws when a defender is bearing down on the quarterback.

You train to be LEGENDARY. The greatest assessment of hard work is being able to perform on the biggest stage. You train to stay poised under pressure and you deliver…you put the ball where you want it to go…. https://t.co/RbPkn7HJUB pic.twitter.com/h3yVo6A6Vj — Ray Isaac (@TheSniperSchool) November 21, 2026

“You train to be LEGENDARY. The greatest assessment of hard work is being able to perform on the biggest stage. You train to stay poised under pressure and you deliver…you put the ball where you want it to go….”

It’s clear Sanders isn’t satisfied with how the season has unfolded for him so far and has his eyes on the future as he continues to put in work away from the facility.

Shedeur Sanders Finding Extra Throws Behind Deshaun Watson

First-team throws have been hard to come by for Sanders since training camp, when he split time with Watson in the competition for the starting job. Through Cleveland’s first eight games, Sanders had completed three passes. All three came in brief appearances after Watson took a hit.

One place Sanders could count on getting the ball was after practice. He regularly stayed on the field with a group the Browns call the Hungry Dawgs. By the time Watson entered concussion protocol in early November, head coach Todd Monken had seen changes in Sanders’ footwork, how quickly he got through his reads and where he went with the ball. Against New Orleans, Sanders took the first-team reps while Watson worked through the protocol.

“He’s very diligent and he likes to play football, has a natural confidence about him.” Monken said. “Just like any young player, they’ve got to play. … where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections. There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player.”

Shedeur Sanders Is Back Behind Watson After His Saints Start

Sanders had just 38 passing yards at halftime in New Orleans. A 60-yard completion to rookie Denzel Boston helped set up a third-quarter field goal. In the fourth, Sanders found KC Concepcion Jr. for a 64-yard touchdown, the rookie receiver’s first in the NFL.

His second touchdown went to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 39 yards in overtime. That left Cleveland a two-point conversion away from a win. Sanders’ pass to Boston fell incomplete, and the Saints held on 23-22. Sanders finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watson reclaimed the starting job the following week and helped Cleveland erase a 17-point deficit in a 27-24 win over Houston. Watson has led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter in all six Cleveland wins.

Sanders heads into the Nov. 29 home game against Las Vegas as Watson’s backup. He faced the Raiders under different circumstances last November, making his first NFL start in a 24-10 road win.

Sanders threw for 209 yards that afternoon, including a screen that Dylan Sampson took 66 yards for Sanders’ first career touchdown pass.