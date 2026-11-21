Most of the offseason for the Cleveland Browns was focused first on the overhaul of the offensive line in March, followed by another big NFL draft haul in April, one which was widely predicted to be successful (and has probably even exceeded those expectations). But tucked in among those move was an underrated one: the Browns brought in a favorite of new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg by signing former Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, whose style of play on the field is as dynamic as his mouth can be during interviews. Rutenberg was Williams’ position coach with the Jets, and Williams was an All-Pro in 2023 under Rutenberg’s watch.

After signing a two-year, $13 million contract ($17 million with incentives), Williams said, “Not to be cocky, but the first thing (Retunberg) did was come and get me.”

The move has worked. The Browns lost productive linebacker Devin Bush after last season, and needed a new running mate for star Carson Schwesinger. So far, Williams has fit the bill. He is rated the No. 7 linebacker in the league at Pro Football Focus, out of 82 in total.

Quincy Williams a Success for the Browns

At ESPN, the Browns’ signing of Williams–which has been largely overlooked–got some praise in an article by Aaron Schatz.

He writes: “Quincy Williams had only 12 starts for the Jets last season and turned 30 in August, so it was reasonable to assume that he was at the tail end of his career. The Browns brought him in on a reasonable contract and stuck him next to Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, and Williams has been an outstanding playmaker in that role. …

“Williams is known for speed and has been excellent in pass coverage, with four passes defensed and 15 pass tackles, which prevented a successful yardage gain despite a reception. Opposing running backs have fewer than 20 receiving yards per game against the Browns.”

Two of Williams’ biggest incentives are still possible, but they are longshots–$500,000 for four sacks, and $500,000 for three interceptions. That would double if the Browns make the playoffs, which they are in good position to do.