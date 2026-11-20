The Cleveland Browns could have another player win a major award.

Cleveland has been a major surprise this season as the Browns battle for a playoff spot, largely thanks to the success of some of their rookies.

The Browns are off to a 6-4 start and are on their bye week before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Insider Believes KC Concepcion Could Win OROY

Cleveland addressed its offense in the NFL Draft, selecting wide receiver KC Concepcion at the end of the first round. Then selected Denzel Boston in the second round.

Concepcion has been a focal point of the Browns’ offense, and he is very much in the conversation to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes Concepcion is a real candidate for the award, especially if he can continue the success in December.

“In terms of actual best shot, I’d say a huge December from wide receiver KC Concepcion would make him a real candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, considering there’s no clear favorite right now. I’m here today to nominate Denzel Ward for NFL Defensive Player of the Year,” Jackson wrote.

“I’m fully aware that Ward won’t win the award unless he records multiple interceptions in five of the Browns’ seven remaining games, but he is playing his best football. He’s undoubtedly one of the best in the business, and for all the valid talk about what’s real and what isn’t with the Browns, Ward is absolutely giving his team a chance every week against some of the league’s best wide receivers.”

The Browns selected Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He’s recorded 40 receptions for 458 yards and 1 touchdown, but will need to add more touchdowns if he’s going to win the award.

Currently, Concepcion has the second-best odds to win the award, only trailing Fernando Mendoza, who just made his first NFL start.

Cleveland Browns HC Praises Rookie WRs

Concepcion is firmly in the race to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Boston has also had success.

During the Browns’ bye week, head coach Todd Monken had plenty of praise for both of the rookie WRs.

“Well, it’s a credit to them. They’re wired the right way. I mean, it’s Andrew (Berry) and his staff doing a great job behind the scenes to drill down you know, what makes individual players tick and do they fit who we want to bring in the building? In terms of their diligence, their work ethic, their grit, their mental stamina, and they have that, and so that’s what makes them who they are.

“I think it’s easier to see a player’s skill set. You know, you can turn on the tape and say, you know, ‘balance, body control, quickness, acceleration, catch radius.’ But drilling down to what’s going to separate them from the pack of others is a real credit to Andrew and his staff and how those guys are wired.”

The Browns offense has looked much better this season, in large part due to Concepcion and Boston.